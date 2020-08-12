Together, The Salvation Army of High Point, the Housing Authority of The City of High Point and the High Point Parks & Recreation of City of High Point, will host a Back-To-School Virtual Supply Kit giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at the pool area of Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St. in High Point.
Community members and parents with children in need are invited to attend this event, complete with free school supplies for children as they prepare for online learning.
Supplies for the back to school giveaway were provided by The Salvation Army of High Point through the FOX8 Stuff the Bus Campaign, the Housing Authority of The City of High Point and the High Point Parks & Recreation of City of High Point.
Marcus Gilchrist, a High Point native currently playing in the NFL, donated more than 500 face masks to be distributed during this event.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
