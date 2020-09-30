Barbecued pork pierogies start with soft dumpling dough

Pierogies are pretty easy to make at home because dumpling dough is softer and more pliable than pasta dough and therefore easier to roll out. There's no yeast or rising time — just a brief resting period. Another plus: Making your own dumplings puts you in the driver's seat with the fillings. The classic mashed potato and cheese 'rogi is but one option.

Why not try your hand at pulled pork pierogies? This recipe comes together fast and easy in a slow cooker.

To make things even easier, consider breaking up the pierogi process into stages. Make the pork a day before you craft the dough so when it comes time to roll, stuff and pinch the dumplings, you're ready to rock and roll.

This recipe makes a lot more pulled pork than you'll need for the pierogies so use the leftovers for sandwiches or nachos.

I served dumplings with a drizzle of barbecue sauce, Southern-style coleslaw and homemade sweet and spicy pickles.