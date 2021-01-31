Beekeeping requires education and commitment

Last year taught us a great deal about resilience, change and adaptability. In response to the pandemic a huge number of people took up gardening, many for the first time. As people spent more time at home and witnessed the limits of grocery store shelves, they turned to their backyards as a food source and healthy hobby.

Of course gardening isn't just limited to growing vegetables and flowers, so new gardeners' interests naturally expanded. Many became interested in herbs, composting and pollinators. So it was no surprise to hear that there are more people now interested in beekeeping.

I've spoken to many over the past few months who are interested in bees, and who want to know more about how to add hives to their backyard. Many new and seasoned gardeners seem to feel a responsibility to help support their local ecosystems, which is a such a worthy cause. Whether it's increasing the pollination in their own home gardens or their community as a whole, managing a hive of bees can make it happen.

The Forsyth Cooperative Extension office has seen a rise in home gardening in 2020, which may lead to increased participation in educational bee programs.