Bennett College’s President Suzanne E. Walsh to be honored and recognized for her entrepreneurial spirit by Wake Tech and the NACCE

In honor of National Women's History Month, Wake Tech's National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship organization will honor and recognize Bennett College's President Suzanne E. Walsh as one of North Carolina's esteemed college leaders.

The themes of the NACCE Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge Ceremony are of hope, emerging vision, new beginnings, celebration of new opportunities birth through challenges.

Wake Tech’s NACCE Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge Ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. today, March 29, on Zoom.

The ceremony is anticipated to last for an hour, which will include a poem reading, welcoming remarks, special segments, remarks from the honored presidents, videos, a pledge signing and closing remarks.

To attend the ceremony on Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/99308903591?pwd=Q2RKcFpJVUdhU2x5Z3V1eXZmTWtZQT09.