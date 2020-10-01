Best time to plant a tree? Probably now

The practice of dumping gravel or some other coarse material into the bottom of the planting hole to help drain away excess water is another dated notion. What results is the opposite of what was intended. A "perched" water table forms above the layer of gravel; it doesn't drain until the upper layer becomes saturated.

Yet another myth that can be laid to rest is the recommendation to mix plenty of compost or other organic materials into the soil from the planting hole. The idea was to create a fluffy, rich substrate for the developing roots. But if you were a young root growing in such a place, would you ever want to leave? No. Spread compost and other organic materials on top of the ground as mulch.

No need to do a lot of work with your pruning tools either. Myth held that the tops of newly planted trees needed pruning to balance the loss of roots that occurred during transplanting. But many trees today are sold growing in containers, so they lose no roots at transplanting.

More important is that for every kind of nursery tree, the buds on stems, especially those near the tips, produce hormones that actually stimulate root growth. In general, limit any pruning to total removal of a few stems rather than lopping back many stems.