Wilma Fentress turns 100 Wilma Hanner Fentress of Greensboro celebrated her 100th birthday on May 22nd with a reception with family and friends at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church. Born in Greensboro on May 19, 1921, Wilma was married to Charles Way Fentress for 59 years until his death in 2006. The couple have 3 daughters, Bobbie Jean Davis, Patricia Tolbert, and Brenda Tomlin; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchilren and 8 great-great grandchildren.