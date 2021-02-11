Black History Month celebrations, from Zoom discussions to new history museum exhibit

Here's a look at Black History Month celebrations in the area:
Douglass Day 2021: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12–14. Virtual birthday party for Frederick Douglass. https://douglassday.org/wp-content/cache/all/index.html.
A Vision for Black Lives: Feb. 14-21. Eight-day virtual event series streaming on Facebook Live and YouTube. Each day will feature keynote speakers, discussion panels and other virtual ways to engage Black youth leaders, elders, nonprofits and allies. With NC 100. info@nc-100.org or rcnextgeninfo@nc-100.org.
Greensboro History Museum Webinars Discuss Police, Community and Justice: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Feb. 23. https://greensborohistory.org/events.
Annual Black History Month virtual read-in: Tameka Fryer Brown, Wednesday, Feb. 17; Eleanora E. Tate, Feb. 24; and Kelly Starling Lyons, Feb. 26. With the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. Highlights individual Black North Carolina children’s book authors. Watch on demand. tinyurl.com/s3pxqut4.
Guilford College's Intercultural Engagement Center will offer the following virtual events over Zoom: Living history interracial student collaborations in Guilford's Jim Crow years, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17; Outdoors while Black, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Black and Indian women's reproductive justice, 6 p.m. March 3; Antiracism training, 3 p.m. March 18; Black and Indigenous responses to food deserts and Native lands, 6 p.m. March 31; "How to be an Antiracist" book discussion, 6 p.m. April 21; and Microaggressions training, 12:30 p.m. April 26. For information: https://tinyurl.com/2021IECCalendar. To register: https://tinyurl.com/IECSpring.
Poetry and Pottery: 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, Zoom. Host is Liberty Public Library. Will discuss enslaved potter David Drake who incorporated poetic verses into much of his pottery. Will explore records of pottery made by enslaved and free people of color during the Civil War. library@townoflibertync.org.
Greensboro is Burning: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, Zoom. Discussion about the representation of Black trans and queer identity in media, from the documentary “Paris is Burning” to the television series “Pose.” tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.
Conference on African American & Diaspora Cultures & Experience: 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25. Presentations and panel discussions surrounding this year’s theme, “The Year of the Black Woman,” and UNCG students, alumni and faculty are invited to participate. tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.
Roots That Run Deep — the Black Family in Slavery and Freedom: 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Zoom. With Erica Armstrong Dunbar, a writer and historian who teaches at Rutgers University. Her work focuses on the uncomfortable concepts of slavery, racial injustice and gender inequality. tinyurl.com/35bkjdgm.
Democracy Tables Conversations: Begins Feb. 24. Theme: Police, Community and Justice. Online community conversations offer an opportunity to share experiences and connect with neighbors around topics important to Greensboro. Democracy Tables are a collaboration with the UNCG communication studies department and other partners. https://greensborohistory.org/democracytables.
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro — Expanding Community Giving’s Community Conversation: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Zoom. Panelists: Emmett Carson and Mae Douglas — “Creating New Philanthropic Legacies Together: Reimaging Roles and Relationships Between Community Foundations and Black Donors.” Carson is the chief operating officer of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the first museum to explore narrative art through the multifaceted dimensions of visual story telling. Douglas is a retired corporate executive and now a Greensboro community leader and philanthropist. Register. Amy Plyler, 336-790-6163 or aplyler@cfgg.org.
Tour Black History Month Live Wax Museum: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 26, Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point. Free. 336-883-3407.
Greensboro History Museum's Pieces of Now — Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations: Features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. The exhibition invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis. Visitors can explore these stories online through a new virtual exhibition at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow. Additional online African American/Black History Month programs are happening weekly. New episodes arrive every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon.
SOULiloquies — Stories Of Underground Legends Exhibit: Through April 5, Center for Visual Artists, 200 N. Davie St., #13, Greensboro. 336-333-7475 or www.greensboroart.org.
Historic Magnolia House self-guided tours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays in February. Visitors will see both the Magnolia House history exhibit UNCG graduate students created last fall, as well as the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission’s Oasis Spaces exhibit centered on the Green Book and travel during the Jim Crow era. Free. 336-617-3382. May also participate in Magnolia’s shoebox lunch educational program. To order: tinyurl.com/z81t4dm3, tinyurl.com/49zbpz7g or tinyurl.com/192jqswg.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern is celebrating Black History Month by honoring Kizzmekia Corbett, Jamilla Pinder and Capt. Derrick Smith. During February, Biscuitville is giving away commemorative bookmarks featuring Smith to customers while supplies last. The bookmarks contain a coupon for a free sausage biscuit from Biscuitville for customers’ next visit. Along with Smith, both Corbett and Pinder will be featured online through other digital media.
