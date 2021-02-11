Black History Month celebrations, from Zoom discussions to new history museum exhibit

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro — Expanding Community Giving’s Community Conversation: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Zoom. Panelists: Emmett Carson and Mae Douglas — “Creating New Philanthropic Legacies Together: Reimaging Roles and Relationships Between Community Foundations and Black Donors.” Carson is the chief operating officer of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, the first museum to explore narrative art through the multifaceted dimensions of visual story telling. Douglas is a retired corporate executive and now a Greensboro community leader and philanthropist. Register. Amy Plyler, 336-790-6163 or aplyler@cfgg.org .

Greensboro History Museum's Pieces of Now — Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations: Features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. The exhibition invites the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis. Visitors can explore these stories online through a new virtual exhibition at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow. Additional online African American/Black History Month programs are happening weekly. New episodes arrive every Tuesday from the History Notes podcast. Listeners can learn about Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the state historic site that bears her name, what's new at North Carolina’s African American Heritage Commission. History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom and Facebook every Friday at noon.