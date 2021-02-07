Black History Month events

Unpacking the Race Talk: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Zoom. Sonny Kelly and Elizabeth Melton share emotional vignettes about race in America today, with discussion on the ways we can advance fairness and justice. tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.

Douglass Day 2021: Feb. 12–14. Virtual birthday party for Frederick Douglass. https://douglassday.org/wp-content/cache/all/index.html.

Historic Magnolia House self-guided tours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays in February. Visitors will see both the Magnolia House history exhibit UNCG graduate students created last fall, as well as the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission’s Oasis Spaces exhibit centered on the Green Book and travel during the Jim Crow era. Free. 336-617-3382. May also participate in Magnolia’s shoebox lunch educational program. To order: tinyurl.com/z81t4dm3, tinyurl.com/49zbpz7g or tinyurl.com/192jqswg.

Poetry and Pottery: 3 p.m. Feb. 18, Zoom. Host is Liberty Public Library. Will discuss enslaved potter David Drake who incorporated poetic verses into much of his pottery. Will explore records of pottery made by enslaved and free people of color during the Civil War. library@townoflibertync.org.