Greensboro is Burning: 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Zoom. Discussion about the representation of Black trans and queer identity in media, from the documentary “Paris is Burning” to the television series “Pose.” tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.

Conference on African American & Diaspora Cultures & Experience: 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25. Presentations and panel discussions surrounding this year’s theme, “The Year of the Black Woman,” and UNCG students, alumni and faculty are invited to participate. tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.

Roots That Run Deep — the Black Family in Slavery and Freedom: 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Zoom. With Erica Armstrong Dunbar, a writer and historian who teaches at Rutgers University. Her work focuses on the uncomfortable concepts of slavery, racial injustice and gender inequality. tinyurl.com/35bkjdgm.

Biscuitville Fresh Southern is celebrating Black History Month by honoring Kizzmekia Corbett, Jamilla Pinder and Capt. Derrick Smith. During February, Biscuitville is giving away commemorative bookmarks featuring Smith to customers while supplies last. The bookmarks contain a coupon for a free sausage biscuit from Biscuitville for customers’ next visit. Along with Smith, both Corbett and Pinder will be featured online through other digital media.

Send Black History Month events to people@greensboro.com.