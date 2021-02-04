Black History Month events

Here's a look at Black History Month celebrations in the area:
African-themed event with High Point Arts Council: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Will feature music, art, clothing, crafts and stories from various African cultures. Pay-as-you-can event. Tickets are no cost, but are required. www.HighPointArts.org/events or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Virtual Trivia — Black History and Culture: 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary. Celebrate Black History Month with this self-paced virtual trivia game. 336-373-2471.
An African-American author series: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. Virtual. Three authors reflect on this theme — Black family: Representation, identity and diversity. tinyurl.com/44ty7lzy.
North Carolina author Carole Boston Weatherford readings: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, Zoom. Weatherford will read from her book, "Remember the Bridge: Poems of the People," and from the picture book, "Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins." Weatherford will take participants on a journey through poetry of the past 400 years of African American history from Harriet Tubman to John Coltrane to the Greensboro sit-ins and beyond. Free. With American Association of University Women. https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.
Black Fatherhood: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, Zoom. Inspired by Tayari Jones' novel, "Silver Sparrow." Panelists: Moderator, Gerald Holmes, associate professor, UNCG Jackson Library; D. Noble, poet, activist, father and lecturer, African American and African Diaspora Studies, UNCG; Tyreasa Washington, associate professor, social work, UNCG; and J. Reginald Dougé Jr., entrepreneur and co-owner for Black Greek Life. tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.
Annual Black History Month virtual read-in: Judy Allen Dodson, Wednesday, Feb. 10; Tameka Fryer Brown, Feb. 17; Eleanora E. Tate, Feb. 24; and Kelly Starling Lyons, Feb. 26. With the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. Highlights individual Black North Carolina children’s book authors. Watch on demand. tinyurl.com/s3pxqut4.
Guilford College's Intercultural Engagement Center will offer the following virtual events over Zoom: Campus protests, controversial course content, white supremacy, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10; Living history interracial student collaborations in Guilford's Jim Crow years, 1 p.m. Feb. 17; Outdoors while Black, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Black and Indian women's reproductive justice, 6 p.m. March 3; Antiracism training, 3 p.m. March 18; Black and Indigenous responses to food deserts and Native lands, 6 p.m. March 31; "How to be an Antiracist" book discussion, 6 p.m. April 21; and Microaggressions training, 12:30 p.m. April 26. For information: https://tinyurl.com/2021IECCalendar. To register: https://tinyurl.com/IECSpring.
Two Americas — Piecing Together Race & Politics: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Zoom. Facilitated discussion surrounding race and politics in America. tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.
Unpacking the Race Talk: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, Zoom. Sonny Kelly and Elizabeth Melton share emotional vignettes about race in America today, with discussion on the ways we can advance fairness and justice. tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.
Douglass Day 2021: Feb. 12–14. Virtual birthday party for Frederick Douglass. https://douglassday.org/wp-content/cache/all/index.html.
Historic Magnolia House self-guided tours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays in February. Visitors will see both the Magnolia House history exhibit UNCG graduate students created last fall, as well as the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission’s Oasis Spaces exhibit centered on the Green Book and travel during the Jim Crow era. Free. 336-617-3382. May also participate in Magnolia’s shoebox lunch educational program. To order: tinyurl.com/z81t4dm3, tinyurl.com/49zbpz7g or tinyurl.com/192jqswg.
Poetry and Pottery: 3 p.m. Feb. 18, Zoom. Host is Liberty Public Library. Will discuss enslaved potter David Drake who incorporated poetic verses into much of his pottery. Will explore records of pottery made by enslaved and free people of color during the Civil War. library@townoflibertync.org.
Greensboro is Burning: 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Zoom. Discussion about the representation of Black trans and queer identity in media, from the documentary “Paris is Burning” to the television series “Pose.” tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.
Conference on African American & Diaspora Cultures & Experience: 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23-25. Presentations and panel discussions surrounding this year’s theme, “The Year of the Black Woman,” and UNCG students, alumni and faculty are invited to participate. tinyurl.com/19v2iw7f.
Roots That Run Deep — the Black Family in Slavery and Freedom: 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Zoom. With Erica Armstrong Dunbar, a writer and historian who teaches at Rutgers University. Her work focuses on the uncomfortable concepts of slavery, racial injustice and gender inequality. tinyurl.com/35bkjdgm.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern is celebrating Black History Month by honoring Kizzmekia Corbett, Jamilla Pinder and Capt. Derrick Smith. During February, Biscuitville is giving away commemorative bookmarks featuring Smith to customers while supplies last. The bookmarks contain a coupon for a free sausage biscuit from Biscuitville for customers’ next visit. Along with Smith, both Corbett and Pinder will be featured online through other digital media.
