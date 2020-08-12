Blue Ridge Companies is celebrating Apartment Onsite Teams Day, today, Aug. 12, along with the National Apartment Association.
To celebrate, Blue Ridge Companies created a collage of team members for social media. They also provided lunch and gave team members some swag of their choice, using Blue Ridge’s special Apartment Onsite Teams Day branding.
Apartment Onsite Teams Day recognizes the men and women who have helped guide apartment communities throughout the country through this unprecedented and uniquely challenging event.
Visit BlueRidgeCompanies.com for more information about the apartment housing industry.
