Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation seeks help with creation of comprehensive strategic plans

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has released two requests for proposals for qualified entities to lead the creation of comprehensive strategic plans for economic development in the 29 counties and dozens of towns and cities along the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor in Virginia and North Carolina. Together, the foundation and the selected entity or entities will engage community leaders along the length of the parkway to determine realistic and effective strategies to enhance tourism and related economic development.

This strategic planning work for the parkway’s gateway communities is being made possible through two grants to the foundation from the United States Economic Development Administration, as part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. One grant and its associated RFP will support efforts along the Virginia portion of the parkway, and the other grant and RFP will support work along the North Carolina portion of the parkway.

For each effort, responsibilities for the selected entity or entities will include project planning and management, research and analysis, identifying and engaging diverse audiences, meeting logistics and facilitation, communications, and writing. The project timeline will likely range between nine and 15 months.

Anyone interested in receiving the full request for proposals for either or both projects should email cward@brpfoundation.org with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Complete proposals are due by Aug. 5. Questions about either or both RFPs must be submitted by email to cward@brpfoundation.org by 2 p.m. July 15, also with “Gateway Community RFP” in the subject line. Project and RFP information is also available at BRPFoundation.org/GatewayCommunityRFP.