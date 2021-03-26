Brent Norfleet, a High Point native, holds book signing on Saturday

Brent Norfleet, a High Point native and former teacher and principal for Guilford County Schools, will sign his book, “Beyond Stress: Overcoming Stress and Substance Abuse in the Workplace,” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Sir Pizza South Main, 2833 S. Main St. in High Point. Norfleet worked for the restaurant during his high school and college years.

Norfleet turned to controlled substances to cope with work stress while he was in the prime of his career. He spent 12 years in and out of hospitals, jails and institutions.

Now a life coach, Norfleet’s mission is to help teachers and others deal with stress, especially during the time of COVID-19.

For information, email norfleetbrent@gmail.com.