The Burlington Police Department's inaugural virtual Community Police Academy of 2020 will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 15. The classes will take place on Zoom and last for nine weeks. They will be in English.

All residents and employees working in Burlington are invited to participate and learn more about what their local police department does in their community. 

For information, contact Granville Simmons at GSimmons@Burlingtonnc.gov or visit www.burlingtonnc.gov.

