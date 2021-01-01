Burlington police seek applicants for advisory team

The city of Burlington and the Burlington Police Department are accepting applications for the newly chartered Burlington Community Police Advisory Team.
The organizations are looking for informed, engaged Burlington residents who are willing to help ensure that the organizations are achieving their goals and meeting the needs of the community. The team will advise the city of Burlington Police Department by working with the city manager and the police chief.
To apply, call 336-229-3540, email rsteciw@burlingtonnc.gov or visit www.BurlingtonNC.gov/CPAT.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.