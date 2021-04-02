Business Milestones

Achievers
Tawannah Allen, associate professor of leadership studies at High Point University, has been appointed to the Dudley Flood Center for Educational Equity and Opportunity with the Public School Forum of North Carolina. She has also been selected as an inaugural cohort member of ElevateNC Higher Education and was chosen to participate in the North Carolina Education Policy Fellowship Program.
The Dudley Flood Center will serve as a hub to identify and connect organizations, networks and leaders to address issues of equity, access and opportunity in education across North Carolina. ElevateNC Higher Education is designed to enhance leadership capacity as well as provide a forum for the development of statewide and community-specific strategies that increase postsecondary attainment. The North Carolina Education Policy Fellowship Program is a statewide program that focuses on leadership and professional development in the context of education policy.
* * * *
Laura Hutchins, a 2017 High Point University graduate and current HPU adjunct music instructor, made her professional operatic debut in Piedmont Opera’s production of Pauline Viardot’s “Cinderella” on March 19 and 21. She played Maguelonne, one of Cinderella’s stepsisters.
Scott MacLeod, associate professor of music at HPU, played the wicked stepfather Baron de Pictordu.
The performance was delivered virtually and marked the first time the company produced an opera composed by a woman. It was written in an operetta style that combines musical numbers and dialogue in this re-telling of the well-known fairy tale.
* * * *
Paul Ringel, associate professor of history at High Point University, was featured twice in the last month on History News Network’s Top Ten, a weekly roundup of the top opinion writing by historians about history. His articles highlighted the importance of history in today’s world.
One piece discussed a local shootout in February 1971 between High Point Police and Guilford County Sheriffs departments with members of the local Black Panthers. It was written to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event, and to show how the shifting relationships between law enforcement and Black political activists during the 1960s and 1970s help to explain contemporary conflicts between police and communities of color.
The other article was about the rebranding of Potato Heads to give children a gender-neutral option. Ringel’s piece investigated the ways that children’s toys and books have treated gender from the 1820s until today and argued that commerce rather than ideology has driven the changes in how these products were gendered.
* * * *
UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts faculty and staff news:
Jennifer Reis, assistant professor of arts administration, recently gave a talk about branding for artists for the Kentucky Arts Council.
Nicole Scalissi, assistant professor of art history, co-chaired a panel at the College Art Association, Art at the Edge of Democracy in the Americas. This panel was deeply invested in the edges of “democracy” from the perspective of the Americas, including spaces of colonial legacy such as Guam and Puerto Rico, and considered who has access to freedoms within these systems.
Sidney Stretz, undergraduate academic adviser, is one of two recipients of the 2020–2021 Professional Academic Advising Award, which recognizes and celebrates the efforts and significant contributions of a UNCG professional adviser to student success.
Joan Titus, associate professor of musicology, has received $500 from the Graduate School’s inaugural faculty grant program for providing more inclusive graduate courses. This was awarded for her revision of a graduate-level musicology course offered by the School of Music.
Lee Walton, professor of new media and design, has a virtual exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Craft and Design. “Imagining Data” presents what data can look like in paintings, drawings, sculpture, audio-visual installation, fashion and performance.
Tara Webb, lecturer in theater, has been selected as a University Sustainability Faculty Fellow for 2021-2022.
Clarice Young, assistant professor of dance, is the recipient of the 2020–2021 ArtsGreensboro Artist Support Grant, which Young used to create “Which Way Is Up?,” a performance by The Clarice Young Project celebrating Black History Month. Atiba Rorie, lecturer/accompanist for dance, and Maurice Watson, lecturer in dance, also participated in the project.
* * * *
Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth adviser with Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Greensboro, was recently named to the 2020 Chairman’s Advisory Council for the ninth time.
Edmonds qualified for the council based on “distinguished performance.”
* * * *
The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 ranking for Graduate Schools of Education on March 30 and the UNCG School of Education has been ranked No. 73 nationally as a Graduate School of Education, the SOE’s highest ranking on record. More specifically, the SOE has been ranked the No. 3 Graduate School of Education in North Carolina and No. 5 nationally among Graduate Schools of Education in public R2 (high research) institutions.
Additionally, Counseling and Educational Development is ranked No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in North Carolina for the Student Counseling specialty area.
Library and Information Science is ranked No. 8 in the nation and No. 1 in North Carolina for the School Library Media specialty area, and is ranked No. 23 nationally among Library and Information Studies Programs.
The U.S. News & World Report rankings and data, published in full on usnews.com, are based on in-depth reputation and statistical surveys conducted in fall 2020 and early 2021 of each program in the six largest graduate school disciplines (MBA, law, education, engineering, medical, and nursing programs).
Announcements
Thomas P. Miller & Associates of Charlotte has signed on with Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T to conduct a statewide needs assessment to collect, analyze and present data to appropriately identify the needs of North Carolina’s underserved populations living in urban and rural communities.
TPMA plans to gather community input that will identify community strengths, solicit recommendations to address gaps in services and barriers to participation, and identify statewide commonalities and key findings that may pertain to specific communities or regions.
Nithya Pramekumar, senior consultant at TPMA, will be managing the initiative.
Awards
The Greensboro Builder’s Association awarded the 2020 Kavanagh Award to Cindy Blue, the division manager for the neighborhood development department’s housing services in Greensboro, at the association’s annual meeting.
Blue was recognized for her ongoing commitment and support of affordable housing. Blue led the storm recover alliance’s rehab and construction team comprised of city staff, local nonprofits and developers to rebuild neighborhoods impacted by the tornado in east Greensboro in 2018. To date, more than 55 homes have been repaired and 20 new homes built.
On the Move
Rusty Everhart has been hired as the director of information technology, enterprise applications at Biscuitville Fresh Southern.
Send Business Milestones to people@greensboro.com.