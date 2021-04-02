Business Milestones

The performance was delivered virtually and marked the first time the company produced an opera composed by a woman. It was written in an operetta style that combines musical numbers and dialogue in this re-telling of the well-known fairy tale.

Paul Ringel, associate professor of history at High Point University, was featured twice in the last month on History News Network’s Top Ten, a weekly roundup of the top opinion writing by historians about history. His articles highlighted the importance of history in today’s world.

One piece discussed a local shootout in February 1971 between High Point Police and Guilford County Sheriffs departments with members of the local Black Panthers. It was written to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event, and to show how the shifting relationships between law enforcement and Black political activists during the 1960s and 1970s help to explain contemporary conflicts between police and communities of color.