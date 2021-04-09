Business Milestones

Achievers
Samantha Harlow, an online learning librarian and assistant professor for University Libraries at UNCG, has co-authored a book chapter, “Facing Distance Education Challenges through Technical and Public Service Collaboration: A Case Study,” in “Library Technical Services: Adapting to the Changing Environment.”
High Point University welcomes Ben Owen III, an American studio potter, as artist in residence.
Owen currently works in Seagrove and was born into a traditional pottery family. He was first introduced to clay by his grandfather when he was 8.
Nido Qubein, High Point University president, has been re-elected to the position of treasurer of the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Board of Directors. The election took place at the organization’s annual meeting held virtually March 30. Qubein has served as treasurer since 2019 and previously served in an at-large position.
UNCG’s University Libraries has announced the following faculty and staff who have authored or co-authored book chapters in “Emerging Human Resource Trends in Academic Libraries”: Business and Entrepreneurship Librarian Steve Cramer, interim Dean Michael Crumpton, Diversity coordinator Gerald Holmes, head of Technical Services Christine Fischer, Preservation Services Specialist Suzanne Sawyer and Information Literacy lecturer Juanita Thacker.
This new book presents the collective wisdom of human resource librarians and administrators who have been in the forefront of practicing the human resource principles in academic libraries. This volume speaks to a profession undergoing significant change that impacts librarians across multiple issues.
Mary Manley, director of growth and provider relations with AuthoraCare Collective, was recently selected for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s diversity advisory council.
Manley is one of 15 members from across the United States who make up the council. Its goal is to increase access to hospice and palliative services among diverse communities.
Maura Barber, homecare registered nurse on AuthoraCare Collective’s Greensboro campus, was named Elder Caregiver of the Year in the Home Health Hospice and Homecare Category by the Triad Retirement Living Association during its Facebook Live event March 18.
The 14th annual Caregiver of the Year award ceremony was held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This event honored paid and unpaid caregivers who demonstrate compassion, love and support to those in need. Event sponsors were HealthTeam Advantage and AARP North Carolina.
Cone Health’s Behavioral Health Hospital has selected the first participants for its new residency program in psychiatry. The residents will encounter a wide range of mental health conditions and learn new ways to treat them during their four years at Cone Health behavioral health facilities. The program begins in July.
Participants include: Dr. Anjali Dagar, Dr. Vandana Doda, Dr. Jai McQuilla and Dr. Alexander Pashayan.
The residency program was established to address the national and statewide shortage in psychiatrists. Nearly half the counties in North Carolina do not have easy access to a psychiatrist.
The psychiatry residency program is one of only seven such programs in North Carolina and will be directed by Dr. Archana Kumar, medical director for Cone Behavioral Health Services.
Announcements
Blue Ridge Companies, the property management arm of the High Point-based company, turned 20 on April 1. The development, property management and construction services company is celebrating all year long with an updated logo, community and employee engagement opportunities.
David Couch and Chris Dunbar are the Blue Ridge Companies founders.
Blue Ridge Companies was named in honor of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Their logo is fashioned after the Linn Cove Viaduct, an engineering feat that runs along the mountainside and is a product of preservation, resolve, collaboration and visionary solutions.
Best Logistics Group of Kernersville is now providing freight management services which offers its customers a single source for all transportation needs, specializing in less than load, but also handling full load, partial, expedited, dedicated and open-deck services. This new service provides real-time tracking and tracing and consolidated invoicing when appropriate
This new initiative is led by Adam Bowes and joining him on his team is Miranda Sigmon and Jordan Powell — logistics professionals “with a wealth of knowledge that includes both asset and brokerage operations.”
Awards
A High Point Museum staff member was recently recognized at the North Carolina Museums Council annual meeting and conference.
Corinne Midgett, the museum’s registrar, received the NCMC Professional Service Award. This award recognizes career museum professionals whose work and contributions have statewide impact and who have had a depth of experience with museums in North Carolina.
On the Move
UNCG’s University Libraries has announced that Juanita Thacker has accepted the position of information literacy lecturer in the department of research, outreach and instruction. In this role, Thacker will provide curriculum-integrated information literacy instruction for English 101 and 102 courses. Also, UNCG’s University Libraries has hired Katherine Heilman as the new electronic resources librarian and assistant professor in the department of technical services.
Kate Kelley has joined the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro as a development systems associate.
Pine Hall Brick has promoted Walt Steele to president and chief executive officer. Fletcher Steele, the former president and CEO, remains as executive chairman and will continue to be involved on a part-time basis.
Bethany Medical has welcomed Dr. Wm. Fred Shaw, a cardiologist, to its community of medical providers.
Lynn Z. Duffy, licensed clinical social worker, is the new executive director with the Presbyterian Counseling Center in Greensboro. She is replacing Claudia McCoy, licensed clinical social worker, who has retired.
