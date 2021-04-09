Business Milestones

David Couch and Chris Dunbar are the Blue Ridge Companies founders.

Blue Ridge Companies was named in honor of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Their logo is fashioned after the Linn Cove Viaduct, an engineering feat that runs along the mountainside and is a product of preservation, resolve, collaboration and visionary solutions.

Best Logistics Group of Kernersville is now providing freight management services which offers its customers a single source for all transportation needs, specializing in less than load, but also handling full load, partial, expedited, dedicated and open-deck services. This new service provides real-time tracking and tracing and consolidated invoicing when appropriate

This new initiative is led by Adam Bowes and joining him on his team is Miranda Sigmon and Jordan Powell — logistics professionals “with a wealth of knowledge that includes both asset and brokerage operations.”

Awards

A High Point Museum staff member was recently recognized at the North Carolina Museums Council annual meeting and conference.