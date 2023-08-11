Achievers

The Board of Trustees of Old Salem recently elected several new members, including Torren Gatson of Greensboro.

Gavin Douglas, professor of musicology at UNCG, presented new research at the “Bringing South East Asia Home” conference at the Carolina Asia Center, May 15, 2023). His work, “Toward an Ontology of Music in Buddhist Myanmar,” examines various understandings of appropriate and inappropriate sound/music in Theravada Buddhism.

NCCJ is celebrating incoming 2023-24 board chairwoman, Jennifer Martineau, and welcoming the 2023 class of new board members: Rebecca Conway, Kyle Farmbry, Marci Peace, Bill Miller, Milagros Russell and Wayne Young.

NCCJ’s board of directors is composed of 38 individuals who possess a diverse range of backgrounds, perspectives, talents and connections. In alignment with NCCJ’s mission and values, the organization intentionally recruits board members to ensure diversity across various aspects of identity, such as race, gender and religion, as well as the communities and organizations they represent.

Martineau is founder and owner of Leap & Inspire Global.

NCCJ’s other new board members are affiliated with the following organizations: Rebecca Conway, Charles Aris; Kyle Farmbry, Guilford College; Marci Peace, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro; Bill Miller, retired, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Middle District of NC; Milagros Russell, RIOTT for Change; and Wayne Young, Allen Tate Realtors.

Leslie Dunne Ketner and Robert C. Ketner (UBS) are also joining the board for the 2023-24 year as event chairs of the 2023 Citation Award Dinner, NCCJ’s largest annual fundraiser and community event.

Law Firm Carolinas Partner Jim Slaughter has been recognized by Lawyers Weekly in its initial class of eleven “North Carolina Legal Icons.” Slaughter is past president of both the College of Community Association Lawyers and the American College of Parliamentary Lawyers and is author of four books on meeting procedure, including two published in 2022 and updated for the new “Robert’s Rules of Order.”

Lisa C. Tolbert, a history professor at UNCG, has written a book, “Beyond Piggly Wiggly: Inventing the American Self-Service Store.” The book, published by the University of Georgia Press on Aug. 1, explores how a southern grocery store chain helped develop self-service shopping.

“Beyond Piggly Wiggly” offers the first perspective on the national scale of experimentation and connects the southern Jim Crow origins of self-service to the national history of this mass retailing method. Empirical analysis of store arrangements demonstrates how small stores that have previously been overlooked or undervalued as quaint anomalies were integral to the creation of supermarkets. Ultimately, self-service was more than a business decision; it was a fundamentally new social practice. Learn more at www.lisatolbert.com.

The Greensboro History Museum’s By the Book discussion group will examine the advent of self-service groceries and Tolbert’s book at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at 130 Summit Ave. Tolbert will be in conversation with J. David Gwynn from the UNCG Library and founder of the Groceteria website. For information, call 336-362-7112.

Also, Tolbert will offer a talk, “Piggly Wiggly All Over the World,” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. For information, call 336-318-6803.

Heritage Greens, a Kisco senior living community in Greensboro, has been awarded the prestigious “Best of the Best” title by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 in the categories of independent living, assisted living and memory care.

This esteemed recognition was celebrated at a special event aptly named “Greens is Gold,” which was held at the Heritage Greens community. Residents, staff, family members and local dignitaries attended the event.

The “Best of the Best” awards by U.S. News & World Report are given annually to senior living communities that demonstrate excellence in care, service and resident satisfaction. The awards are based on rigorous evaluations of several factors including quality of care, safety measures, staff training and credentials, resident feedback and more.

RH CPAs, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte and Karachi, Pakistan, has been awarded Captive Review’s Top Audit & Accounting Services 2023 title for the second year in a row. RH was one of 24 companies honored at the awards ceremony on Aug. 7 in Lake Champlain, Vt..

RH CPAs was selected as the winner in the top audit & accounting services category based on a strict criteria and judging process. Captive Review’s team of independent, external judges considered each submitting firm’s qualifications in the following categories: Delivering clients a quick and efficient service in their tax reporting and audit requirements; case studies where the firm has understood and responded well to a specific set of requirements; and numbers demonstrating growth in the audit and accountancy firm.

North Carolina Great 100 has named 16 Cone Health nurses to its roster of 100 exceptional nurses for 2023. The nurses work in a variety of roles at Cone Health including hospitals, outpatient clinics and clinical support.

Great 100 nurses are nominated by their peers. They are selected to the Great 100 list based on evidence of superior practice, dedication to patients, community involvement and dedication to the discipline of nursing.

Here are the Cone Health Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina and the locations they work:

Alamance Regional Medical Center: Melanie Hebert, Patrice Owens

Cone Health: Sarah Abrams, Amanda Cook, Ginger Madison, Dorothy Muhoro, Shannon Willis

Moses Cone Hospital: Sonya Bledsoe, Lauren Hall, Traci Huff, Rachel James, Amber Middleton, Ruth Richards

Wesley Long Hospital: Patty Dowd, Lynnsey Johnson, Barbara May

(Cone Health means they work at multiple facilities.)

Announcements

High Point University School of Law will begin accepting applications for its inaugural class on Sept. 1 and classes will begin August 2024. Campus tours are available on request; contact lawadmissions@highpoint.edu.

Five students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Association Management Group in Greensboro, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers, representing more than 30,000 property owners. The program, which grew from four to five scholarships this year and memorializes the lives and contributions of exceptional AMG individuals, provides education funds to outstanding scholars in the AMG service area on the brink of their academic journeys who are committed to strong communities.

Open to the families of residents and vendors of AMG properties, as well as AMG employees, the fourth annual AMG College Scholarship Program selected the honorees based on short videos the students produced highlighting what community means to them.

Grants

Duke Energy has awarded $1 million in grants to support community assistance programs across North Carolina.

Locally, Crisis Control Ministry in Winston-Salem received $80,000. Greensboro Urban Ministry received $50,000 and Cooperative Christian Ministries in Rockingham County received $12,000.

On the Move

Elsie Graves, registered nurse, has been named chief nursing officer for the Greensboro market of Cone Health. Graves will oversee nursing operations at Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital.

Eastern Music Festival has announced a new three-year contract with music director Gerard Schwarz, which will secure his role with the festival through the 2026 season. EMF recently concluded its 62nd season on July 29 and planning is already underway for the 63rd season, June 22-July 27, 2024, in Greensboro.

United Way of Forsyth County has named Stephen J. Sills as chief impact officer. Sills previously was a research scientist for the Office of Research and Engagement at UNCG and a senior vice president at the Research, Policy & Impact Center at the National Institute of Minority Economic Development in Durham.

The Rev. William Steven Allen Sr. will retire as pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Greensboro in January 2024. He has been with the church since Nov. 1, 2011.

Sybil Newman, who has held several key positions at GTCC over the past 20 years, has been named GTCC’s college advancement officer.

Joyce Smith, a N.C. A&T graduate, has been named interim principal at Reidsville Middle School. Smith began her career in education with Guilford County Schools as an elementary school teacher.

Greensboro’s City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba has named Reginald Mason Greensboro’s first transit department director. The newly created transit department will begin overseeing the Greensboro Transit Agency on Aug. 23. The Greensboro Department of Transportation has overseen GTA since 1991 when it first began operating city transit buses. The Duke Power Company operated a private bus system from 1925 to 1991 in Greensboro. Also, Jaiyeoba has named Jocquelyn Boone as the city’s new chief creative economy officer. Boone replaces Ryan Deal as the head of Creative Greensboro, the city office for arts and culture.