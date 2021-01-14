C Diff Foundation hosts live - online symposium for patients, families and caregivers

The C Diff Foundation will host a free, live, online and interactive symposium from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

Sponsored by Seres Therapeutics, the event is designed for patients who are being treated for a C. diff. infection in addition to those who are recovering or who have experienced recurrences.

The patients, family members and caregivers may benefit from the information and up-to-date data presented.

Presenters are among some of the top C diff. thought leaders and include healthcare professionals, practitioners, educators and patients who are transforming the patient experience, and changing the way people experience C. diff. infections, worldwide.

Unlike other presentations on this topic, patients will share their C. diff. infection journeys, providing a real-world perspective on the patient experience. Other topics addressed will include creating a culture for patient-centered care, C. diff. innovations, diagnostics, research, environmental safety, clinical trials and studies, C diff. in pediatric patients and more.

All presentations will be designed for the lay person to easily understand and attendees will be able to ask questions directly to the keynote speakers via a live chat feature after each presentation.

To register for this global event, visit https://cdifffoundation.org/patientfamilyevent/.