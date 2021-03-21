Cancer survivor uses skincare to help fellow patients and survivors

In January 2020, Lakeisha Ross’ life changed in a way she never expected. After discovering a lump in her breast, the 37-year-old Greensboro mother of two was diagnosed with breast cancer. Suddenly, she found herself juggling a full-time job, parenting and chemotherapy.
Then, just as she began to find a groove with her hectic new schedule, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Soon thereafter, Ross was furloughed from her corporate job. But instead of mourning, she took the setback as an opportunity to follow her dream of studying esthetics and start her own skincare business.
“(The furlough) was a blessing in disguise because (esthetics) is something that I’ve always wanted to pursue,” she says. “I’ve always had a love for skincare and the anatomy of the skin, but I had my oldest daughter at a young age, so I immediately went into the full-time workforce. So, there was never a time when I could take a break to go to school.”
But finding an esthetic class operating and accepting new students proved challenging in the midst of a pandemic. Ross snagged a spot when another student dropped out and earned her esthetician license last fall. She opened Ultra Bliss Beauty Bar in downtown Greensboro in October.
Ultra Bliss is a cozy, one-room shop outfitted like a mini-spa with soothing music and lighting, along with all the essentials for providing facials, waxing and microdermabrasion services. Ross books appointments via her website, ultrablissbeautybar.com, and limits the number of visitors to maintain social distancing protocols.
Not long after Ross opened, she completed her breast cancer treatment, which included a gauntlet of chemotherapy, mastectomy and radiation. And as she emerged from that world in remission and began working on building her business, she couldn’t help thinking back to a fellow patient she’d met in the chemo infusion room.
“She was sitting in the treatment room, and she was like, ‘You’re so beautiful. Your skin is beautiful. I wish that was me,’” Ross says. “And that kind of hurt me, because I feel women should always feel beautiful.”
That moment inspired Ross to use her new business to help fellow cancer patients and survivors to feel a bit better about themselves during and after treatment. Each month, she offers a free facial to one cancer patient or survivor, and she’s studying to be certified in oncology esthetics, which will allow her to provide specialized care to cancer patients.
Ross says she hopes her work will not only help cancer patients — and any of her clients — to feel more confident about how they look, but to also take a break from their daily struggles and enjoy a moment of relaxation and peace.
“I want them to forget about everything that’s going on in the world,” she says. “If you’re sick, you can have that time to just forget, to say, ‘OK, right now, I’m not a cancer patient. I’m a client in self-care. Or, right now, I’m not going through a divorce, I’m just taking care of myself.’ I just want people to really have that time to themselves just to unwind and let go of everything.”