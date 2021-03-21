Cancer survivor uses skincare to help fellow patients and survivors

Not long after Ross opened, she completed her breast cancer treatment, which included a gauntlet of chemotherapy, mastectomy and radiation. And as she emerged from that world in remission and began working on building her business, she couldn’t help thinking back to a fellow patient she’d met in the chemo infusion room.

“She was sitting in the treatment room, and she was like, ‘You’re so beautiful. Your skin is beautiful. I wish that was me,’” Ross says. “And that kind of hurt me, because I feel women should always feel beautiful.”

That moment inspired Ross to use her new business to help fellow cancer patients and survivors to feel a bit better about themselves during and after treatment. Each month, she offers a free facial to one cancer patient or survivor, and she’s studying to be certified in oncology esthetics, which will allow her to provide specialized care to cancer patients.

Ross says she hopes her work will not only help cancer patients — and any of her clients — to feel more confident about how they look, but to also take a break from their daily struggles and enjoy a moment of relaxation and peace.

“I want them to forget about everything that’s going on in the world,” she says. “If you’re sick, you can have that time to just forget, to say, ‘OK, right now, I’m not a cancer patient. I’m a client in self-care. Or, right now, I’m not going through a divorce, I’m just taking care of myself.’ I just want people to really have that time to themselves just to unwind and let go of everything.”