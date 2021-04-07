Cashew and vegetable pilaf is an Indian-inspired vegetarian dinner

This is an Indian-flavored vegetarian dinner, and it’s a one-pot meal. A pilaf is typically a rice dish that is cooked for about 20 minutes in stock with spices, vegetables and meat. For this quick dinner, I’ve shortened the time and work using microwaveable brown rice.

Toasted cashews add extra crunch and flavor. The recipe calls for green beans and carrots, but you can use any vegetables you have on hand or even frozen ones. Use this recipe as a blueprint for amounts and timing.

Helpful hint: Natural or raw walnuts or pecans can be used instead of cashews.