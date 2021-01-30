Celebrate Black History Month, from book and poetry readings to tours of the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Historic Magnolia House self-guided tours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays in February. Visitors will see both the Magnolia House history exhibit UNCG graduate students created last fall, as well as the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission’s Oasis Spaces exhibit centered on the Green Book and travel during the Jim Crow era. Free. 336-617-3382. May also participate in Magnolia’s shoebox lunch educational program. To order: tinyurl.com/z81t4dm3, tinyurl.com/49zbpz7g or tinyurl.com/192jqswg.

African-themed event with High Point Arts Council: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 7, Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Will feature music, art, clothing, crafts and stories from various African cultures. Pay-as-you-can event. Tickets are no cost, but are required. www.HighPointArts.org/events or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Virtual Trivia — Black History and Culture: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 9, www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary. Celebrate Black History Month with this self-paced virtual trivia game. 336-373-2471.

An African-American author series: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 9. Virtual. Three authors reflect on this theme — Black family: Representation, identity and diversity. tinyurl.com/44ty7lzy.