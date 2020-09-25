Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro holds Challah bake

A few days before the Jewish high holidays, the Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro held a tailgate Women’s Challah Bake in the parking area at A&B Store Fixtures in Greensboro.

Following instructions from Hindy Plotkin, wife of Rabbi Yosef Plotkin, Chabad's spiritual leader, about 20 women and several children mixed and kneaded the traditional Jewish Sabbath and holiday bread, forming it in a round pan for baking at home. Chabad provided a bag of ingredients, mixing bowl and utensils, plus a table for preparation.