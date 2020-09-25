 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro holds Challah bake
0 comments

Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro holds Challah bake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A few days before the Jewish high holidays, the Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro held a tailgate Women’s Challah Bake in the parking area at A&B Store Fixtures in Greensboro.

Following instructions from Hindy Plotkin, wife of Rabbi Yosef Plotkin, Chabad's spiritual leader, about 20 women and several children mixed and kneaded the traditional Jewish Sabbath and holiday bread, forming it in a round pan for baking at home. Chabad provided a bag of ingredients, mixing bowl and utensils, plus a table for preparation.

The high holidays began at sundown with Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 18, and ends Sunday, Sept. 27, Yom Kippur or Day of Atonement.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powell - Bode
Weddings

Powell - Bode

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bode Dr. Helen Bobbitt Powell and Paul Thaddeus Bode were united in marriage Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Front St…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News