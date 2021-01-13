Chamber, DGI to host call detailing Congressional stimulus package

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Downtown Greensboro, will host a chamber action call at 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 13, for small businesses to pass along information and answer questions related to the provisions of the new Congressional stimulus package.

Congress recently passed a new stimulus package that clarifies rules for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan. It also opened up new funding for business owners who have been impacted by COVID, specifically those in the hospitality industry.

A panel of financial experts will be on the call to explain the new provisions and answer questions:

Scott Baker, president, Towne Bank

Jimmy Eggers, tax partner, Smith Leonard

Nathan Duggins, managing partner, Tuggle Duggins

Wilson Lester, executive director, Piedmont Business Capital

Register to receive the link at https://greensboro-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEpc-qqrzwrGdC212Rn5qBSmnubdws3w-l8.

The chamber started its action call series in March as the COVID-19 pandemic shook the business community. The calls were held every week day through mid-summer. They are now held periodically when new information about relief funding becomes available.

For information, contact Holly West at 336-387-8308.