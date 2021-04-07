Chicken stock makes this potato soup taste lighter

My father’s favorite soup was potato, and my daughters have inherited his love for it.

Every Wednesday when they were in high school, I would buy them a quart of potato soup from a local restaurant. Even today, after they have moved out of the house, I still send them a batch on occasion. (It’s a Mom thing!)

This potato soup recipe is perfect for these evenings when there is a chill in the air as we warm spring days. Even though the soup includes milk and a touch of half-and-half, there’s enough chicken stock in the broth to make it taste quite light.

Soups were made to be garnished, so this recipe has a couple tasty add-ins — crumbled blue cheese for a bit of tang and crispy bacon for a smoky, salty finish.

This past week I served it with Irish soda bread in observation of St. Patrick’s Day, but any crusty, high-quality bread will add to your dunking pleasure. It also will help in sopping up the last couple of drops in the bowl.

I like to mash half the potatoes before stirring in the milk and cheese. Leftovers can be refrigerated for two days, but it won’t freeze particularly well (the potatoes will turn mushy).