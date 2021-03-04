Chicken Yoga, where the chickens wear diapers

TAMPA, Fla. — For decades, the city of Tampa has officially considered Ybor City to be a bird sanctuary because of its history of chickens clucking around the brick streets.

And Ybor is unofficially considered one of Tampa’s more eccentric communities.

So, of course Ybor now offers Chicken Yoga, a unique take on the animal yoga craze that has predominately centered around goats but has included creatures such as dogs, cats and even sloths.

“I’m not going to lie, I was nervous,” said Mackenzie Fox, director of lifestyle at Ybor’s Hotel Haya, where the inaugural event was held and hosted by Union Three Studio. “But it went really well. It was a unique experience that perfectly embodies Ybor.”

The combination of animal therapy and yoga is said to be relaxing. During the more mainstream goat yoga, the creatures walk on attendees’ backs and allow cuddles.

The chickens did neither, Fox said, but were friendly.

“Frankenstein was definitely making some fun noises, which was really funny when it was supposed to be a Zen moment,” she said. “They didn’t go on top of people but were chilling and walking around people. They were definitely a lot more social than I thought they were going to be.”