City Councilmember Outling hosts virtual meeting on Feb. 17
City Councilmember Outling hosts virtual meeting on Feb. 17

Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a virtual meeting on Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, to discuss the next steps and answer questions from residents about the approved West Cone Boulevard rezoning. To request an invitation to the meeting, email CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov.

Representatives from the city’s planning department will also be available at the meeting.

In November, City Council approved rezoning portions of West Cone Boulevard and Cleburne Street from residential single family to conditional district residential multifamily for the development of up to 480 apartments.

