Clafoutis has a savory side, and it is delicious

Clafoutis has a luscious yet homey French pedigree.

Pronounced kla-FOO-tee, it requires little muss or fuss to be instantly satisfying. A slightly sweet egg-flour-milk batter is poured over tiny cherries, baked and finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.

It is often likened to other egg batter-based foods. But please don't call it a pancake because it is not flipped and cooked on both sides.

Neither is it a quiche (which has a crust), a flan (which has more flour making it thicker) or a far Breton (a custardy cake from Brittany that has a smooth flan-like texture and is dense). When made with pears, peaches or apples instead of cherries, purists say it is not a clafoutis but a flaugnarde.

To confuse matters even more, clafoutis is known by other names within France. In the Auvergne region, it is called millard, and in central France, fans ask for a cacou.

Clafoutis is derived from the word clafir, which means to fill. Typically, small black cherries are laid out on a buttered baking dish, which is then filled with a batter made with eggs, flour, milk and sugar. Some believe the name comes from the Latin expression clavum fingere, which means "to fix a nail," referring to the cherry-studded batter.