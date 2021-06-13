Class of 2021: Valedictorians and salutatorians at local private schools

The following students were named valedictorians or salutatorians at their private schools. Students graduated in May or June.
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
Valedictorian Jack Foley will study biology-pre-medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Joey Clampett will study environmental science and biology at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Graduating class: 93
Caldwell Academy
Valedictorian Gabby Black will study exercise science and pursue a pre-med track at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Caroline Burgess will enter N.C. State's exploratory studies program.
Graduating class: 38
Hayworth Christian School
Valedictorian Kaylee Hutchens will study forensic psychology at UNC-Wilmington. Salutatorian Olivia Robertson will attend GTCC with an undecided major.
Graduating class: 8
High Point Christian Academy
Valedictorian Chase Spencer will study business and philosophy at UNC-Chapel Hill. Salutatorian Luke Mayo will study aerospace engineering at N.C. State.
Graduating class: 53
Oak Ridge Military Academy
Valedictorian Ethan Hurst has enlisted in the Navy as a submarine machinist mate. Cadet Maj. Hurst serves as the executive officer in the 169th Corps of Cadets at the academy. Class salutatorian Reyna Defoe will attend Northern Michigan University to pursue a degree in psychology. Cadet Lt. Col. Defoe, a member of the Dakota Sioux, Prairie Island Indian community of Welch, Minn., serves as the battalion commander (highest ranking cadet) of the 169th Corps of Cadets.
Graduating Class: 11
Vandalia Christian School
Valedictorian Erin Young will study criminal justice at Liberty University. Salutatorian Shea Elisabeth Flynn will study pre-medicine at Pensacola Christian College.
Graduating class: 23
Wesleyan Christian Academy
Valedictorian Ethan Marshall Twiddy will study aerospace engineering at N.C. State. Salutatorian Sarah Hart Huneycutt will pursue a degree in the medical field at Liberty University.
Graduates: 92