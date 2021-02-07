Cleopatra McKay McCleod McIver is 100

Cleopatra McKay McCleod McIver of Greensboro, a Harnett County native, turned 100 on Jan. 30.
She is the oldest of seven children born to World War I veteran Grover Cleveland McKay and school teacher Addie Hurler McKay, and was married to Bennie McCleod and Naaman McIver.
She attended business school while working as a housekeeper and eventually provided home health care services to affluent families and physicians in greater Greensboro. She worked until she was 90.
A member of Shiloh Baptist Church, she is an award-winning flora arranger and tabletop designer at the Golden Bell Gardening Club.
To celebrate her birthday, family and friends from as far as Illinois surprised her Jan. 30 with a horn-honking, hand-waving drive-by automobile parade and celebration.
