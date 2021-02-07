 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleopatra McKay McCleod McIver is 100
0 comments

Cleopatra McKay McCleod McIver is 100

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cleopatra McKay McCleod McIver of Greensboro, a Harnett County native, turned 100 on Jan. 30.

She is the oldest of seven children born to World War I veteran Grover Cleveland McKay and school teacher Addie Hurler McKay, and was married to Bennie McCleod and Naaman McIver.

She attended business school while working as a housekeeper and eventually provided home health care services to affluent families and physicians in greater Greensboro. She worked until she was 90.

A member of Shiloh Baptist Church, she is an award-winning flora arranger and tabletop designer at the Golden Bell Gardening Club.

To celebrate her birthday, family and friends from as far as Illinois surprised her Jan. 30 with a horn-honking, hand-waving drive-by automobile parade and celebration.

+2 
Cleopatra McKay McCleod McIver

Cleopatra McKay McCleod McIver

 CLEOPATRA MCIVER, PROVIDED

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News