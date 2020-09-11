Awards
The Edward R. Murrow Kiwanis Club named Rak Kreager as its Kiwanian of the year.
Kreager is both an active club member and community member.
Buddy Nance presented the award to Kreager.
Each year, the Junior League of High Point marks the end of its year with a celebratory annual meeting. The meeting provides time for reflection on the past year, and the opportunity to celebrate successes. This year’s event took place virtually Aug. 25.
The Junior League of High Point honored two women, Amy Robinson and Carissa Osborne, with the Spirit of the League Award. This award was designed to recognize active members who have contributed exceptional service through their placement and community work. During the 2019-2020 league year Robinson and Osborne went above-and-beyond to support league initiatives.
Carol Young was honored with the Junior League’s Most Active Sustainer Award, and was recognized for her ongoing dedication to the organization.
As part of its annual meeting, the league also welcomed its 2019-2020 new member class as active members in the league. This year’s class includes Jamiss Baker, Samantha Berg, Katie Borza, Christiana Conrad, Caroline Georgiadis, Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, Macy Maness, Emma Ruggery, Kostantina Sarrimanolis, Molly Smith, Erin Stone, Ashley Varnadore, Mara Wedekind and Katelyn Welch.
The league also recognized the outgoing board of directors including Sadie Leder Elder, president; Rebecca McCarter, president-elect; Amanda LeFever, executive vice president; Tracy Dixon, treasurer; Hannah Weant, secretary; Ashley Lasnford, nominating chairwoman; Liz Lynch and Zafeira Paradis, board members; and Cindy Jarrell, sustainer adviser.
The incoming board of directors for the 2020-2021 league year includes Rebecca McCarter, president; Zafeira Paradis, executive vice president; Carissa Osborne, treasurer; Judy Sweger, secretary; Beth Earnst, nominating chairwoman; Carter Chaney, board member; and Courtney Best, sustainer adviser.
For information, call 336-889-5479 or visit www.jlhp.org.
Announcements
With the schools and public libraries being closed due to COVID-19, it has been difficult for local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters to put up displays or make kits for Guilford County Schools to celebrate Constitution Week, the commemoration of America's most important document. Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23.
In response, the Rachel Caldwell Chapter wrote a 10-page Constitution Week Edition that the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is going to send to members across the country and are including a webinar that was done in 2015, too.
To learn more about Constitution Week and to find things for children to do while learning at home, visit www.historybelle.com.
Downtown Greenway has planned a volunteer workday from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Bird, Bee and Butterly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park, 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.
Members of the Native Plant Society and Piedmont Bird Club will guide volunteers who will assist with weeding and planting. Volunteers should bring their own water, masks and gardening gloves.
Those who plan to volunteer should notify Laura Lorenz in advance. Contact her at 336-387-8355 or llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
All 2020 North Carolina Walk to Defeat ALS events have transitioned into a single day of approximately 500 local "mini-walks" hosted by participants and teams in their communities. The walks are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
Teams are encouraged to take a walk in their neighborhood or local park, go for a bike ride, fish, run or even plan a car caravan parade.
The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony and warm-up streamed on the N.C. chapter's Facebook and YouTube platforms.
For information, call 919-755-9001 or visit www.alsnc.org.
Downtown Greenway is planning a series of pop-up nature events:
- Bird Watching 101 with Piedmont Bird Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Morehead Park, 475 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Introduction to birding.
- Creating Your Own Permaculture Garden: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 21, Meeting place at 801 S. Smith St., Greensboro. Learn how to create a permaculture garden with native plants.
The free events are part of the organization's goal to provide outdoor activities while social distancing during the pandemic.
To register, visit www.downtowngreenway.org/events.
The Petty Museum, home to artifacts honoring the career of NASCAR driver Richard Petty, has reopened.
It is located at 309 Branson Mill Road n Level Cross and it is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for veterans and seniors (65 and older) and $5 for children ages 4 to 12.
For information, call 336-495-1143 or visit www.rpmuseum.com.
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden’s Fall Plant Sale will be held online Sept. 16-30.
Also, the garden will offer "Learning Your Smartphone Camera" from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3. Elizabeth Larson is the teacher. The cost is $39 per person and the class is limited to 10.
The garden will also offer "Magical Monarchs" with Jeanne Megel from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. The workshop is free to members and $2 for non-members. Participants should bring their lunch, drinks will be provided.
The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
For information, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is beginning Part 3 of "American Revolution" with U.S. 2.0, 1787, "Figure Out" and Constitution Day.
The presentation will take place virtually from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.
Professor Will Harris of the University of Pennsylvania will speak.
To register, call 336-274-9199 or visit www.sitinmovement.org.
The Deep River municipalities of Randleman, Franklinville and Ramseur are celebrating the installation of new Deep River State Trail signage and the distribution of the DRST brochure.
Although 5 miles of the Deep River State Trail in Randolph County are complete, it is in three sections. The new signage and brochure are an effort to provide a guide for hikers and walkers and promote awareness of this outdoor opportunity.
The signage and brochure were made possible by a team of partners. The city of Asheboro fabricated the 27 new trail signs free of charge. Piedmont Legacy Trails and Piedmont Triad Regional Council designed the brochure free of charge. The Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau handled the printing of the brochure and will manage the distribution and marketing. Randolph County provided the funds for the signage materials and printing the brochure.
To see the brochure, visit http://bit.ly/DeepRiverStateTrail.
The Greensboro Parks & Recreation Department and the Greensboro Elks Lodge are offering free adaptive golf clinics from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 at the Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.
The free clinics are designed to teach adaptive techniques for individuals with physical disabilities. Golf professionals will offer instruction on adaptive techniques to introduce people to the game and to get others back into the game. Golf offers exercise and a social activity from which all can benefit. No previous experience is needed to participate.
For information, call 336-373-5852. To register, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
