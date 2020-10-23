Club Happenings

Announcements
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will offer Made 4 the Market Artisan, Craft and Pottery Markets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The events will be outside at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
The event will feature a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags and clothing, shelf-stable North Carolina food products and more. All products are locally made representing 50 emerging and returning unique artisans from around the Piedmont. Proceeds from MADE 4 the Market goes directly to the artists, which helps to keep dollars in the community while supporting talented artists and producers across North Carolina.
Learn more at www.gsofarmersmarket.org.
* * * *
The Carolina Theatre will offer film screenings of "Hocus Pocus" at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28.
All guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering while not seated. Complimentary disposable masks will be available on request. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to scheduled show times. Temperatures may be taken upon entry.
Only 100 guests will be admitted to each screening to allow for social distancing in the 1200-seat auditorium.
Only ticketed guests will be allowed in; there will not be any walk-up sales.
Tickets are $8, with taxes and fees included. Purchase tickets at CarolinaTheatre.com.
* * * *
Doug Goldman, a botanist, will offer a botanical tour of the Green Hill Cemetery from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
Tours are $5 per person and benefit the Friends of Green Hill Cemetery. These offerings are cash only and exact change is expected.
Tours are limited to eight people and reservations are required — email foghc2@gmail.com to request a tour.
The Friends' autumn cemetery seedlings sale ends 30 minutes prior to tours.
For information, visit www.friendsofgreenhillcemetery.org.
* * * *
The High Point Junior League is accepting orders for its 14th annual poinsettia sale through Nov. 2.
Prices range from $5 to $26 and sizes range from 4 inches to 10 inches. To place an order, visit www.jlhp.org/poinsettias.
Plants will be available for pick-up Dec. 4-5 at the High Point University Community Center.
For information, call 336-889-5479.
* * * *
Downtown Greensboro is partnering with local business owners to provide a safe, socially distant way for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy Halloween while taking the necessary precautions.
These events will be offered Saturday, Oct. 24:
- Shop, Sip and Stroll: noon-9 p.m., local shops and restaurants in downtown Greensboro will offer special sales, sips and treats.
- Open Streets: 5-11 p.m. Enjoy a pedestrian-friendly Elm Street (from Market to Lewis streets). Dine al fresco and shop local retailers.
For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
* * * *
The Climax Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual meeting at 8 p.m. Nov. 6.
The public is invited and refreshments will be provided.
Station 35 is located at 1210 N.C. 62 East in Climax.
For information, call 336-674-0880.
* * * *
The Triple Lakes Trail Half Marathon, 40K and 40 Miler is set for Oct. 31 at Bur-Mil Park, 5834 Bur-Mil Club Road in Greensboro.
Events begin at 8 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. Virtual events are available as well.
To register, visit www.triplelakesrace.com.
* * * *
For Halloween, Blandwood Mansion is cultivating an online event.
The history of the home, the owner and the property is mysterious to many.
More than $40,000 in deferments and discounts have been donated to Preservation Greensboro from filmmakers in a partnership to help Blandwood Mansion reach a broad public platform for Halloween.
The event goes live Oct. 30.
For information, visit www.preservationgreensboro.org.
* * * *
The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.
Everyone is expected to maintain social distancing and wear masks.
Jack Dubel will emcee the event and Al Stewart will be the program speaker.
Fort Bragg will provide the color guard and bugler.
For information, email Stewart at Aliniraq@yahoo.com.
* * * *
Körner’s Folly at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville will offer holiday tours and Christmas by Candlelight events from Nov. 27 through Jan. 2. Tours are available by appointment only. Visit www.kornersfolly.org to make an appointment.
Körner’s Folly also plans to offer an inaugural Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. This market will be outdoors and socially distanced.
For information, call 336-996-7922. Regular updates are posted on Facebook and Instagram: @KornersFolly.
