Club Happenings

Announcements

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market will offer Made 4 the Market Artisan, Craft and Pottery Markets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The events will be outside at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.

The event will feature a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags and clothing, shelf-stable North Carolina food products and more. All products are locally made representing 50 emerging and returning unique artisans from around the Piedmont. Proceeds from MADE 4 the Market goes directly to the artists, which helps to keep dollars in the community while supporting talented artists and producers across North Carolina.

Learn more at www.gsofarmersmarket.org.

The Carolina Theatre will offer film screenings of "Hocus Pocus" at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28.