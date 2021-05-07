Club Happenings

Announcements

The Greensboro Stamp Club will once again start meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Lindley Park Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive in Greensboro.

The first “welcome back” meeting will be on Tuesday, May 11.

For information, contact Hank Gutman at 336-402-2702.

* * * *

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County will distribute free face masks to veterans and their families from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 at the Golden Corral at 4404 Landview Drive in Greensboro. This is a “while supplies last” outreach.

More than 30,000 veterans live in Guilford County, the majority older than 45. Many veterans also have underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

For information, call 253-278-3207.

* * * *

Elsewhere, a museum and artist residency, is hiring a Creative Catalyst Fellow.