Announcements
Reading Connections, an adult literacy agency, is looking for volunteers who are able to work two to four hours a week with adult students on reading, writing, English language, math and work readiness skills. Tutors will deliver instruction remotely using Zoom or similar online meeting platforms.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reading Connections has transitioned all of its in-person instruction into distance learning. Tutors work with students remotely to improve their literacy skills and support them in reaching their personal and educational goals.
Reading Connections provides free training to prepare volunteers to work with native English speakers or English speakers of other languages. Interested volunteers should plan to attend one of the following orientation sessions: 10 a.m. to noon or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 29.
Additional training is required once the orientation is complete. To register for training or for information, call 336-230-2223 or email info@readingconnections.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.