Club Happenings

Scholarships

Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards “Student Veteran Scholarships” to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service. Four of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, three served in the U.S. Marine Corps, one served in the U.S. Navy and one in the U.S. Air Force. The average length of service for the recipients was eight years. Two of the awardees are pursuing degrees in finance, one each in computer science, sociology, kinesiology, nutrition and dietetics, public health, psychology, and health studies.