Club Happenings

Announcements
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will hold a pop-up concert at 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. The string quartet will perform. For information about this free event, call 336-335-5456 or visit greensborosymphony.org.
The Guilford Rotary Club will begin setting up flags for its Flags for Heroes display at the Piedmont Triad Farmer Market around 9 a.m. Nov. 10.
Volunteers should have a good number of flags in place by 11 a.m.
The Pilot Club of Asheboro will hold its annual luminary display for Veterans Day at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of the Randolph County Historic Courthouse. This year’s display will be streamed live on the “Asheboro Then & Now” Facebook page, beginning at 5:45 p.m., and will be posted on the page after Veterans Day.
Along with the luminary display, there will be a short service, including some patriotic music and the reading of the veterans’ names, in the video. The program is being shortened and videotaped due to COVID-19 pandemic protocol.
Residents may honor or memorialize a veteran with a luminary. The luminaries are $5 and include a flag. To purchase a luminary, write the name(s) of the veteran(s) including their branch of service on a piece of paper and mail it along with a check or cash to Pilot Club of Asheboro, P.O. Box 3107, Asheboro, NC 27104; or call 409-504-9099.
For information, email pilotofasheboro@gmail.com.
The 23rd annual Women Veterans Luncheon will be held via Zoom from noon to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and will feature keynote speaker Deshauna Barber, chief executive officer of the Service Women’s Action Network.
Barber is also an army captain in the U.S. Army Reserves and an award-winning international speaker, coach and entrepreneur.
This year's event will feature dramatic readings of letters from the collections and Barber will present on the topic, "We Have the Power."
Registration is required for this free event. To register, visit https://go.uncg.edu/wvhpluncheon2020.
For information, email wvhp@uncg.edu.
The American Association of University Women Greensboro Branch is sponsoring a donation/collection event on behalf of the YWCA Greensboro.
Donations will be accepted between 4 and 6 p.m. Nov. 10 in the parking lot of the Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 E. Radiance Drive in Greensboro.
Requested items include clean or new twin bedding sets and comforters for two programs: Healthy Moms Healthy Babies and Emergency Family Shelter.
Deb Harris Richardson, YWCA development and engagement officer, will be on site to collect donations and provide receipts, acknowledgement and recognition. Financial donations are welcome, too.
For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.
This is an AAUW Shape the Future event, which entitles non-member attendees to join the organization at half-off the national dues.
Also, the AAUW has released a national report, "COVID-19 Through A Gender Lens." To read it, visit www.aauw.org/considering-covid-19-though-a-gender-lens.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County has announced the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day Parade due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We look forward to an even bigger and better parade to honor our veterans in 2021,” said DAV Chapter 20 Commander Bill Tate, retired U.S. Army Special Forces and Vietnam veteran. This Veterans Day, Tate encourages everyone to reach out to a veteran with cards, telephone calls or on social media.
The parade is co-sponsored by the city of Greensboro and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County.
The Women's Resource Center's staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide community resource counseling, job search assistance, legal assistance and more.
To make an appointment, call 336-275-6090 or email info@WomensCenterGSO.org.
The center is offering the following free programs as well:
- Women's Emotional Wellness Support Group: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 4-18. In-person.
- Virtual Women's Job Club: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. Via Zoom.
- Resume Re-Design: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. For men and women. Via Zoom.
- Google Job Search Tool: 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 9. For men and women. Via Zoom.
- Interview Tips for Success: 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 10. For men and women. Via Zoom.
- Financial Tools for Budgeting: 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 12. For men and women. Via Zoom.
- Landlord and Tenants Rights and Responsibilities during COVID: 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 17. For men and women. Via Zoom.
- Build Your Brand on Linkedin.com: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 18. For men and women. Via Zoom.
- Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. Nov. 19. Women only. Via Zoom.
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will offer a lunch and learn event from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12.
Josh Williams, the garden's manager, will offer "The History of Cultivation — The Future."
The event is free to members and $2 to non-members.
The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Bring your lunch; drinks will be provided. To register, call 336-996-7888.
Scholarships
The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded Felicia Sopher, Amber Marrero, Kevin Baldo, Ryan Collins, Odra Onate, Jauric Flowers, Griffin Hilliard, Courtney Bowman and Katelyn Loveland each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements at UNCG.
Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards “Student Veteran Scholarships” to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service. Four of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, three served in the U.S. Marine Corps, one served in the U.S. Navy and one in the U.S. Air Force. The average length of service for the recipients was eight years. Two of the awardees are pursuing degrees in finance, one each in computer science, sociology, kinesiology, nutrition and dietetics, public health, psychology, and health studies.
For information, contact Eugene Parker at 336-288-0159 or genmarpaul@aol.com.
