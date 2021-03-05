Club Happenings

Announcements

TriStar, short for Triad Starfest, is the annual and free event hosted by GTCC’s Cline Observatory in partnership with the Greensboro Astronomy Club that brings astronomy enthusiasts together the first Saturday in March.

This year, TriStar will be held virtually on Saturday, March 6, with a series of speakers scheduled throughout the day. The club will also hold a virtual astrophotography display/contest.

Presentation topics will include: A history of the exploration of the moon; OSIRIS-REx mission update; the ocean worlds of the outer solar system; and the impact of satellite constellations on astronomy.

TriStar will kick off at 9 a.m. with a presentation on satellite mega-constellations and the night sky by James Lowenthal, professor of astronomy at Smith College. The presentation will address concerns of astronomers that the over-abundance of satellites may adversely impact major research programs.