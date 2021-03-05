Club Happenings

Announcements
TriStar, short for Triad Starfest, is the annual and free event hosted by GTCC’s Cline Observatory in partnership with the Greensboro Astronomy Club that brings astronomy enthusiasts together the first Saturday in March.
This year, TriStar will be held virtually on Saturday, March 6, with a series of speakers scheduled throughout the day. The club will also hold a virtual astrophotography display/contest.
Presentation topics will include: A history of the exploration of the moon; OSIRIS-REx mission update; the ocean worlds of the outer solar system; and the impact of satellite constellations on astronomy.
TriStar will kick off at 9 a.m. with a presentation on satellite mega-constellations and the night sky by James Lowenthal, professor of astronomy at Smith College. The presentation will address concerns of astronomers that the over-abundance of satellites may adversely impact major research programs.
Jonathan Ward, president of the club, will take a look at lunar exploration in his 10:15 a.m. presentation followed by an 11:30 a.m. update on the OSIRIS-REx mission by Mike Puzio. Puzio is a 16-year-old Triad high school student and an ambassador of the OSIRIS-REx mission, which was a mission to a remote asteroid.
At 1 p.m. Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist and assistant professor of physics at N.C. State, will discuss the physics at the end of the universe. Wrapping the event at 2:30 p.m., Mike Malaska will talk on the search for life in the ocean worlds of our solar system. Malaska is a scientist in the planetary ices group at NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
To view the event live, visit www.gtcc.edu/community-engagement/cline-observatory/special-lectures-and-events/tristar.php.
nnnHealthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Cascade Trail at the Caraway Conference Center and Camp in Sophia.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling. Dogs on a leash are welcome.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com; or visit https://healthycommunitiesa3.com.
