Activities
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro donated $12,000 to the Out of the Garden Project and $12,000 to BackPack Beginnings.
The Out of the Garden Project helps feed more than 50,000 children qualifying for free breakfast/lunch at their schools.
BackPack Beginnings’ mission is to deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need. The nonprofit serves almost 9,000 children annually.
Announcements
The Ayersville Ruritan Club will sponsor an indoor yard sale from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Ayersville Ruritan Building, 533 N.C. 770 in Mayodan. All proceeds will help the needy in the community.
Masks are required.
***
Laurelyn Dossett will perform folk music for the High Point Arts Council’s sixth Arts Splash summer concert of 2020.
The free concert will be livestreamed on the art council’s Facebook page from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, from the Centennial Station Arts Center.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26, or email programs@highpoint arts.org.
***
Downtown Greensboro recently distributed gently used bicycles to families in the Glenwood neighborhood. The bicycles were donated by community members.
Bicycle donations are still welcome. Volunteers will make needed repairs and direct the bicycles to underprivileged children.
For information, email Laura Lorenz at llorenz @actiongreensboro.org.
***
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville is hosting a three-part beginning photography class, “Taking Better Photographs,” by Elizabeth Larson.
The class will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 11-25.
The cost is $139 and the class is limited to 10 students.
Also, the garden will offer a walking tour of its summer annuals from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20.
The tour is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
To register f l l l
The High Point Museum reopened its Free Little Library which has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March. All items have been quarantined and sanitized.
During this time, library users are invited to take a book and keep it. Users should wash their hands before and after taking a book. Users are asked not to linger at the library, and they should not use it at all if they are sick.
Currently, the museum and Historical Park buildings are closed; visitors are welcome to enjoy the grounds.
***
The Carolina Bird Club has awarded $5,000 to the Three Rivers Land Trust to assist in the acquisition of the Save the Yadkin Phase II project along the Yadkin River. The Alcoa aluminum company owns the land along the eastern shore of the Tuckertown Reservoir, which is subject to the Yadkin River relicensing settlement agreement. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Three Rivers Land Trust have until September 2021 to raise the $8.5 million needed to buy these lands or Alcoa can sell them to the highest bidder.
To find out how to contribute to the Save the Yadkin Phase II project or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal @threeriverslandtrust.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.