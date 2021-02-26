 Skip to main content
Club Happenings
Club Happenings

Announcements

Readers of all ages may join the American Association of University Women Greensboro Branch at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday in recognition of the National Association of Educators’ Read Across America program.

The one-hour Zoom event will feature the theatrical talents of Sherri Raeford, founder and artistic director of Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company. Also performing will be UNCG theater education students Celena Forrest and Amabel Prisk.

To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6103151144; meeting ID 6103151144

For information, email Lena Murrill-Chapman at aauwgreensboro@gmail.com.

Sherri Raeford

