Club Happenings

Announcements

The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure opened at the Greensboro Science Center on April 22. Admission to this new outdoor play space is included with general admission and/or membership.

The adventure is made up of four treehouses and four crows’ nests, interconnected by a series of bridges, net climbing structures, hoops, logs and steps. Guests are encouraged to explore the ecosystem around them and discover local wildlife as they climb. The largest treehouses and a deck are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.

Life-size dinosaur replicas located on the hillside beneath the walkways invite guests to come to eye to eye with some of the biggest stars of the prehistoric past, including Triceratops, T. rex, Spinosaurus and Apatosaurus.

The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure, built by Beanstalk Builders, is made possible by the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro and Nat Greene Kiwanis Club. Additional support comes from the Cummings Family and the Hagan Family. In addition, the Wheelihan Family, the White Family, and the Priddy Family have provided support for the dinosaurs.

* * * *