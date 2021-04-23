Club Happenings

Announcements
The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure opened at the Greensboro Science Center on April 22. Admission to this new outdoor play space is included with general admission and/or membership.
The adventure is made up of four treehouses and four crows’ nests, interconnected by a series of bridges, net climbing structures, hoops, logs and steps. Guests are encouraged to explore the ecosystem around them and discover local wildlife as they climb. The largest treehouses and a deck are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.
Life-size dinosaur replicas located on the hillside beneath the walkways invite guests to come to eye to eye with some of the biggest stars of the prehistoric past, including Triceratops, T. rex, Spinosaurus and Apatosaurus.
The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure, built by Beanstalk Builders, is made possible by the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro and Nat Greene Kiwanis Club. Additional support comes from the Cummings Family and the Hagan Family. In addition, the Wheelihan Family, the White Family, and the Priddy Family have provided support for the dinosaurs.
* * * *
A virtual tour of the “Pieces of Now” exhibition at the Greensboro History Museum will be offered from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter’s Target 4 — The Arts! committee will host.
The exhibition features nearly 20 pieces of street art created as part of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. Also, included pieces from community members of their experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economics crisis.
The program will be narrated by curator Rodney Dawson, curator of education, Greensboro History Museum. Special guests will include artists Virginia Holmes and Rasheem Kilo Pugh.
This virtual program is free and open to the public. To register, visit http://bit.ly/BIOPiecesofNow.
* * * *
The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter is hosting a “A Pearlfect Auction” on Saturday, April 24, through Sunday, April 25.
A portion of the proceeds will go to supporting scholarships at three local universities, as well as other nonprofits in Greensboro.
Some of the items to be auctioned include a trip, a wine tasting, a fashion handbag, glass handmade home décor and more.
The auction is virtual; visit https://32auctions.com/bio1934 to learn more.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.