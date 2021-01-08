Club Happenings

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday at Camp Mundo Vista, located across Caraway Mountain Road from the main Caraway Conference Center and Camp at 4756 Caraway Mountain Road in Sophia.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers' Market at 134 S. Church St. Dogs must remain on a leash at all times.

This is a difficult hike due to the steep climb up the trail to Slip Rock Overlook. Also, this part of the trail is rocky with loose stones.

For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com; or visit https://healthycommunitiesa3.com.

Awards

The Stamp Defiance Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded the Outstanding Naval Cadet Award to a member of the Sandhills Squadron of Naval Sea Cadets, based in the Fayetteville area.

Linda Jobe and Patricia Gardner of the DAR Cadet Awards Committee awarded a silver medal, a certificate and $100 check to Petty Officer Nathan Wayne Johnson, the son of Kristie and Brad Johnson of Greensboro. He is a senior enrolled in The Early College at Guilford College, where he has been on the honor roll since 2017. He is a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar with a GPA of 4.3.