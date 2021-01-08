Club Happenings

Achievers
The Summit Rotary Club has announced its Students of the Month for September, October and November:
- September: Madison Nelson, senior, Southwest Guilford High School; and Brandon Page, senior, Dudley High School.
- October: Owen Dillion Lee Gross, eighth-grade, The Academy at Lincoln; and Salia Mass-York, senior, High Point Central.
- November: Nasique Dayes, freshman, High Point Central; and Sierra Raines, Southern Guilford High School.
Although this school year has a completely different look, Summit’s student improvement committee continues to encourage middle and high school students who have made positive progress in academics, attendance and attitude. Their achievement is often in the face of substantial obstacles.
This school year, Students of the Month receive a $100 Visa gift card and their nominators also receive a $50 Visa gift card.
The Student Improvement Awards program is a partnership between Summit Rotary, Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Southern Guilford Rotary, Guilford Education Alliance, Awards of Excellence and Carson-Dellosa Education.
Activities
The Junior League of High Point’s annual Dinner with the League was Nov. 11 and served West End Ministries' Leslie’s House, which provides a safe haven for women experiencing homelessness in the community. The Dinner with the League is designed to provide nourishment and encouragement for the recipients. League members provided and served a full Thanksgiving dinner and each Leslie’s House resident received a care package with winter supplies, COVID-19 protection and food items.
The league strives to be a catalyst for community change by empowering its members who are focused on the health, education and welfare of women and children in the community.
“In a year full of many unknowns, we knew we wanted to continue our yearly tradition of serving a holiday meal to the residents of Leslie’s House,” says JLHP President Rebecca McCarter. “Support from our members and donors allowed us to provide not only a warm meal for that night, but also warm gloves, scarves and hats for the cold months ahead, extending our impact well beyond the holiday season.”
Announcements
The American Association of University Women, Greensboro Branch, begins the New Year with two free committee programs, via Zoom.
The AAUW Diversity and Inclusion Committee is holding its first program from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. The panel format will present AAUW members and guests with the latest ideas and discussion points on diversity and inclusion. The program features committee members — Everlena Diggs, Tiffany Jacobs, Peggy Knox, Diedre Hobbs, Sally Askew — and special guest speaker Kris Britton who will offer perspectives on race and social justice based on her experiences ranging from police officer to public school educator to entrepreneur.
Also, the AAUW READS (Readers Excel Achieve Develop Succeed) committee chairwoman Lena Murrill-Chapman will recognize the Children’s Book Authors of the Month from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will enjoy an interview and readings by Sterling B. Freeman, author of "Good Night Little Dreamer."
The AAUW READS was recently awarded a grant from Eco-Lab Foundation to provide books to media centers and libraries represented by faculty, staff or parents at AAUW READS events. Participants should identify themselves in the Chat Room to receive free books by the authors of the month.
For Zoom details, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net or email AAUWGreensboro@gmail.com.
* * * *
The Shepherd's Center of Greensboro will begin its winter Adventures in Learning on Tuesday.
The center is offering a variety of classes via Zoom. Subjects range from folk music, contemporary poetry, Norman Rockwell to socializing creatively during a pandemic.
The nonprofit is on a mission to help older adults pursue independent and active lives of purpose.
To register, visit www.shepctrg.org. For information, call 336-378-0766.
* * * *
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday at Camp Mundo Vista, located across Caraway Mountain Road from the main Caraway Conference Center and Camp at 4756 Caraway Mountain Road in Sophia.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers' Market at 134 S. Church St. Dogs must remain on a leash at all times.
This is a difficult hike due to the steep climb up the trail to Slip Rock Overlook. Also, this part of the trail is rocky with loose stones.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com; or visit https://healthycommunitiesa3.com.
Awards
The Stamp Defiance Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently awarded the Outstanding Naval Cadet Award to a member of the Sandhills Squadron of Naval Sea Cadets, based in the Fayetteville area.
Linda Jobe and Patricia Gardner of the DAR Cadet Awards Committee awarded a silver medal, a certificate and $100 check to Petty Officer Nathan Wayne Johnson, the son of Kristie and Brad Johnson of Greensboro. He is a senior enrolled in The Early College at Guilford College, where he has been on the honor roll since 2017. He is a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar with a GPA of 4.3.
He has been a leader in the United States Naval Squadron since 2015 and he was the Leading Petty Officer for Spartans Squadron, USNSCC in 2019.
Nathan Wayne is a community volunteer, a junior varsity wrestler and is SCUBA and CPR certified.
