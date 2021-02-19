Club Happenings

Achievers
Preservation Greensboro has announced the 2021-2022 additions to its board of directors. The current board welcomes officers Katherine Rowe for a second year as president, LaTasha Gravely as vice president, Chris Carlson as president-elect, Ginny Olson as secretary and Susan Moye for a second term as treasurer.
New board members are Natalie Pass-Miller, James Keith, Libby Rich, Thomas Schenck, Samantha Smith, Craig Taylor and Susy Wrenn.
Current board members are Ashley Meredith, Lori Ann Harris, Rene Lawrence, Nick Hook, Eric Woodard, Jimmy Haynes, Cris Nuñez, Ashley Simpson, Linda Lane, Jon Enos, Tahe Zalal, Kim Cameron, Chris Brummel, Justin Outling, Kista Mansell and John Martin.
Announcements
The February 2021 general monthly meeting of the NAACP Greensboro Branch is scheduled online at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday, Feb. 20.
To receive meeting information, contact her at spearmanjanice@yahoo.com or call the branch office at 336-273-1222.
* * * *
Summit Rotary Club will present a one-hour Discover Rotary information session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, on Zoom.
To request a meeting link, email contacus@summitrotary.org.
* * * *
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. March 3.
Dick Thomas, director of Piedmont Environmental Center, will present, “The Healing Power of Bathing in Nature.”
Thomas will share the benefits of spending time in nature.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org or email triadco@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
* * * *
The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad will present a webinar, "The National Popular Vote," at 5:30 p.m. March 9 over Zoom.
In the United States all public officials are elected by popular vote except two: The president and the vice-president, which are elected by the Electoral College. As a result, the candidates who receive the most electoral votes win.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is a contract between the states that guarantees that the U.S. presidential and vice-presidential candidates who receive the most votes nationwide win the election. In order for the compact to go into operation, it must be enacted by enough states to equal the 270 electoral votes needed to win the Electoral College vote. To date, 15 states along with the District of Columbia have signed onto the compact amounting to 196 electoral votes.
The webinar will explore how constituents may help North Carolina get it adopted.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/1dwfzb98.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.