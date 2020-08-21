Announcements
Downtown Greenway will offer "A Conversation with Artist Radcliffe Bailey and Ayla Amon" at noon Monday, Aug. 24.
Bailey, an artist from Atlanta who has been commissioned to create the Freedom Cornerstone, will share thoughts about the concept of freedom and insights into his art-making process in a conversation with Amon, a member of the Downtown Greenway Freedom Cornerstone Focus Group.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. To join the conversation, visit https://greensboro-org.zoom.us/j/89352949530.
For information, call 336-387-8355.
* * * *
The American Association of University Women — Greensboro Branch will hold a drive-through, in-person festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the parking lot of Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive in Greensboro.
The event will feature a festival of lights in the Yellow Rose Garden to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, provided by League of Women Voters Piedmont Triad Project 2020.
Everyone is encouraged to wear yellow and masks.
There will be voter registration and information on voting options. An absentee ballot request form will be provided to each one attending. Participants may also request forms by emailing VoterRegistration@LWVPT.org.
Free house salads will be provided upon request. To reserve a salad, contact Elaine Morehead at 336-617-6757 or georgiehug@gmail.com.
Also, Mia Smith, AAUW's national director of programming, will present from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.
For information, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.
* * * *
This year’s Pettyfest will be held Aug. 29 at the Petty Museum in Level Cross.
The first 100 drivers to show off their classic or modern vehicles will receive a commemorative dash plaque.
There will be food trucks, craft vendors, music and more.
General admission is $10; tickets will only be sold at the gate.
Admission to the King's Court, where car owners can show off their cars to Richard Petty, is $430.
Everyone should wear a mask and leave their pets at home.
For information, call 336-495-6643 or email shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.
* * * *
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden has postponed the "Magical Monarchs" lecture that was set for Sept. 10. For information, call 336-996-7888.
