Club Happenings

Activities

The Junior League of High Point hosted a Crock-Pot cooking class in partnership with the High Point YWCA. The session included a nutrition class, taught by a registered dietitian, and a demonstration on how to use a slow cooker to provide affordable and healthy meals for a family. At the conclusion, each attendee received her own slow cooker funded by a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.

“With incredible support from the Greater High Point Food Alliance, the Junior League of High Point has been able to serve more than 20 families in the last six months,” said league member Hannah Holcomb. “Our educational luncheons are designed to empower busy mothers and their families with the ability to serve nutritious meals on a budget.”

Announcements

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, in the Birkhead Mountains Wilderness. Hikers will start at the Robbins Branch Trailhead and finish at the Thornburg Farm Trailhead.

Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling. Dogs on a leash are welcome.