Club Happenings

Activities
The Junior League of High Point hosted a Crock-Pot cooking class in partnership with the High Point YWCA. The session included a nutrition class, taught by a registered dietitian, and a demonstration on how to use a slow cooker to provide affordable and healthy meals for a family. At the conclusion, each attendee received her own slow cooker funded by a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.
“With incredible support from the Greater High Point Food Alliance, the Junior League of High Point has been able to serve more than 20 families in the last six months,” said league member Hannah Holcomb. “Our educational luncheons are designed to empower busy mothers and their families with the ability to serve nutritious meals on a budget.”
Announcements
Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, in the Birkhead Mountains Wilderness. Hikers will start at the Robbins Branch Trailhead and finish at the Thornburg Farm Trailhead.
Hikers should meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market at 134 S. Church St. for directions and carpooling. Dogs on a leash are welcome.
For information, contact Jim Rich at 336-625-2993 or jrichjr@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
Old North State Detectorists Club President Rodney Joslin will share some of the interesting finds his club has uncovered while searching for what lies beneath the surface of the grounds at various North Carolina museums and historic sites they have been invited to investigate at 10 a.m. April 21 over Zoom.
To register, visit www.highpointnc.gov/calendar.aspx?CID=28.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
* * * *
Tom Droege, the inventor of StampAuctionNetwork.com, will guide the Greensboro Stamp Club through the site interactively during its April virtual meeting. Since 1994, StampAuctionNetwork.com has been the marketplace for stamp auctions.
The Greensboro Stamp Club meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. For information on how to join this virtual meeting on April 13, contact Andrea Schmidt at 336-202-7342 or andreaschmidt.usa@gmail.com.
