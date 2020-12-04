Club Happenings

Announcements

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will present, “In the Garden with Santa,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at its new office at 222-4 S. Swing Road in Greensboro.

Children and pets may have their picture made with Santa for $10.

There will be free crafts for children. Items for sale include fresh pecans, gardening gloves and poinsettias.

Children will not sit in Santa's lap but will pose with him for a photo.

Everyone should wear a mask.

For information, call 336-282-4940 or email gcgclubs@triad.twcbc.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Branch of the American Association of University Women will continue its children's authors monthly program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, on Zoom. To access the public event, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/.