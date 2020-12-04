Club Happenings

Announcements
The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs will present, “In the Garden with Santa,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at its new office at 222-4 S. Swing Road in Greensboro.
Children and pets may have their picture made with Santa for $10.
There will be free crafts for children. Items for sale include fresh pecans, gardening gloves and poinsettias.
Children will not sit in Santa's lap but will pose with him for a photo.
Everyone should wear a mask.
For information, call 336-282-4940 or email gcgclubs@triad.twcbc.com.
* * * *
The Greensboro Branch of the American Association of University Women will continue its children's authors monthly program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, on Zoom. To access the public event, visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/.
The program features AAUW Author of the Month Kelly Starling Lyons and her 2019 book "Going Down Home with Daddy" which tells the story of a family gathering at the father's boyhood home with all of his relatives. The book was selected as the Young People’s Literature Award by AAUW NC and NC Literary & Historical Association. In addition, the book received the 2020 Caldecott Honor Book award for illustrations by renowned African American and Georgia native Daniel Minter.
Lyons will be interviewed by AAUW Greensboro Past President Lena Murrill-Chapman, a former curriculum facilitator, technology facilitator, library media specialist, adjunct professor and classroom teacher.
* * * *
The Women's Resource Center's staff will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to provide community resource counseling, job search assistance, legal assistance and more.
To make an appointment, call 336-275-6090 or email info@WomensCenterGSO.org.
The center is offering the following free programs as well:
- Women's Emotional Wellness Support Group: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 9-30. In-person.
- Budgeting Basics & Managing Financial Stress During the Holidays: 10-11 a.m. Dec. 8. For men and women. Via Zoom.
- Finding Your Balance: 10-11 a.m. Dec. 10. Women only. Via Zoom.
* * * *
This month the Shepherd's Center of Greensboro is offering six virtual classes plus two conversation gatherings that will have a guest host.
These classes are to keep community members learning while the nonprofit prepares for a full, regular six-week Adventures in Learning winter session, beginning Jan. 12.
For information, call 336-378-0766 or visit www.shepctrg.org and click on Adventures in Learning.
* * * *
American Legion Cone Post 386 will sell chili sauce from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5, and Dec. 19 at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.
The chili sauce will be packaged in 8 oz. and 16 oz. plastic containers for $3 and $6, respectively. The sale will be walk through only, masks required, social distancing observed, one customer at a time, and if possible, customers should have the correct change.
To schedule a time for pickup on a weekday, call 336-375-3265.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!