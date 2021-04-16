Club Happenings

Announcements

The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet virtually at 10 a.m. Monday, April 19.

The speaker will be Guilford County historian Gayle Fripp and her topic is “Faith on the Move: The Genesis of Methodism and Methodist Institutions in Greensboro.” She will touch on the significance of two similar National Register of Historic Place properties that house the Greensboro History Museum and West Market Street United Methodist Church, as well as Greensboro and Bennett colleges.

Members of the guild, the museum and the public are invited to participate. To receive a Zoom invitation, email tfripp@triad.rr.com.

* * * *

Randolph County Healthy Communities invites residents to celebrate Earth Day this Thursday, April 22, by removing litter at a favorite local trail or park between Saturday, April 17, and April 24. Check out the Randolph County Trail Guide at www.piedmonttrails.org/trails-near-asheboro for a list of accessible trails and parks.

Wear protective gloves, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizer. If the chosen trail or park is too crowded, pick another one.