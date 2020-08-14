Activities
For the 43rd year, the Greensboro Symphony Guild will honor 17 debutantes with a year of activities that will culminate in the Greensboro Symphony Presentation Ball. While meeting initially on Zoom and in small groups, the debutantes gathered July 11 for a Bon Appetit party hosted by Lisa Donato, Laura Handy and Paula Lineberry.
The debutantes, along with their hosts and ball chairwoman Laura Kilmartin, enjoyed lunch and an outdoor card writing party prior to serving a prepared dinner to all employees at the Cone Health's Green Valley campus to care for COVID-19 patients. Carolina Donato, Salem Handy and Jessica-Grey Lineberry along with their fellow debutantes donned their protective gear and served the employees coming to and leaving work that evening. Each meal was accompanied with a hand-written thank you note to the employees.
* * * *
The Greater Greensboro Marine Corps League Detachment 260 recently presented a check in the amount of $5,471 to The Servant Center of Greensboro. The money will be used to purchase 22 metal frame beds.
This grant, from MCL-260’s community services committee, is part of its continuing efforts to help veterans in the Triad.
The Servant Center’s mission is to empower the homeless and disabled, particularly veterans, to become independent, contributing members of the community through housing, healthcare and restorative service.
Announcements
Asheboro: Then & Now will host an event, Asheboro Back The Blue Rally, from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21.
The event will take place at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.
For information, email asheborothenandnow@gmail.com.
* * * *
Graham Walks, a self-motivating walking program, will resume Sept. 16 and run through Oct. 21.
Participants may meet for support and information between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 5:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Shamrock Nutrition, 146 S. Main St. in Graham.
Participants are encouraged to set personal goals for steps per day. To track steps, participants may receive a free pedometer or use any fitness tracking device that they already have.
Registration is required; visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
* * * *
The High Point Arts Council has announced that EnVision will perform the eighth Arts Splash concert of 2020 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
This will be the council's last concert; the series will not resume next summer unless public funding can be restored.
Due to COVID-19, this concert will be livestreamed on the council’s Facebook page.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 22.
* * * *
Hutchinson Family Offices is the lead sponsor the 13th annual Marine Corps League Charity Golf Tournament, to be held Oct. 2 at Grandover Resort.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will provide support for the Marine Corps League’s many charitable causes.
Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League was founded in 1972; its nickname is “The Fighting 260” because the detachment has members who have served in every conflict since WWII.
For information, contact Commandant Jim Hayes at 202-285-4141 or visit www.mcl260.info.
