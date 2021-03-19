Club Happenings

Announcements
The Summit Rotary Club will hold a food drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Starmount Forest Country Club’s pool parking lot. Bring food items such as canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, and cereal.
The country club is at 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
Monetary donations are appreciated as well. Check donations should be made payable to Out of the Garden Project.
* * * *
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is currently registering children in kindergarten through eighth grades for the S.T.E.A.M Summer Day Camp program.
The camp will run from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, June 14-Aug. 6, at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided for every child.
The camp is $85 per week. Scholarships are available; the application deadline is May 14. To apply for a scholarship, parents should pick up an application (in addition to the registration form) weekdays at the club.
To register, visit www.tsabgchp.org.
Donations are appreciated; visit http://bit.ly/STEAMCAMP21.
For information, call 336-881-5444.
* * * *
The NAACP Greensboro Branch‘s next general monthly meeting is virtual and will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday, March 20.
To receive meeting access information, contact her at greensboronaacp@gmail.com or call 336-273-1222.
Scholarships
The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded Colin Bell, Shianne Daniels, Page Gullard, Summer Hill, Shanquisha Leary, Rodney Lloyd, James Ranstead, Aliyah Strauther, Indira Tapias and Jessica Thomas each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic achievements at UNCG.
Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards scholarships to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service.
Military branches represented among the scholars included: U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, Army Reserves, Army National Guard and Marine Corps Reserves. The average length of service for the recipients was 5.4 years. Four of the awardees are pursuing degrees in nursing, two in biology, one each in speech language pathology, recreation and parks management, business administration, and social work.
For information, contact Eugene Parker at genmarpaul@aol.com or 336-288-0159.
