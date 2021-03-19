Club Happenings

For information, call 336-881-5444.

The NAACP Greensboro Branch‘s next general monthly meeting is virtual and will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21.

Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday, March 20.

To receive meeting access information, contact her at greensboronaacp@gmail.com or call 336-273-1222.

Scholarships

The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded Colin Bell, Shianne Daniels, Page Gullard, Summer Hill, Shanquisha Leary, Rodney Lloyd, James Ranstead, Aliyah Strauther, Indira Tapias and Jessica Thomas each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their academic achievements at UNCG.

Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards scholarships to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service.