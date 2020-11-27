Club Happenings

Activities

The Junior League of High Point celebrated the one-year anniversary of its 2019 Designers’ Showhouse: The Dalton-Bell-Cameron House by donating a portion of the event’s proceeds to the High Point Preservation Society.

The home at 1013 Johnson St. in High Point was scheduled for demolition when local preservationists purchased it at an auction. The league then oversaw extensive renovations of the home and produced a Designers’ Showhouse event which included public viewings of the home’s restorations and professionally-designed spaces.

The Dalton-Bell-Cameron House is believed to be the first example of the Craftsman style in High Point. The majority of the funds raised by the society to save the home from demolition were donated by Margaret Bell Lewis, who grew up in the home, and her husband, Rick Lewis. For their efforts, the couple received the 2020 Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit from Preservation North Carolina. Additional funding, loans and in-kind donations of services to acquire the home were secured by society members Dorothy Darr and Gloria Halstead.

Announcements

American Legion Cone Post 386 will sell chili sauce from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.