Club Happenings

Activities
The Junior League of High Point recently hosted its annual Crock-Pot cooking class in partnership with the Salvation Army of High Point. The event is an educational workshop designed to meet the nutritional needs of young mothers and their families. The class included a tutorial on healthy eating and a demonstration on how to use a slow cooker to provide affordable, nutritious and hearty meals for a family. At the conclusion of this class, each attendee received a slow cooker along with a cookbook and a bag of food items.
The slow cookers provided at this event were funded by a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.
* * * *
In an annual tradition, Guilford County Commissioner At Large Kay Cashion led members of the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club to deliver 40 Christmas gift bags for incarcerated children at Guilford County’s Juvenile Detention Center.
“For the past 10 years our service organization has packed special gift bags for these otherwise forgotten children, bringing them some joy,” Cashion said, explaining the gift bags are filled with books, personal care items, socks, caps and candy.
Doug Logan, court alternatives director of the detention center, welcomed the delivery “that helps us make a difference in the lives of children to know there are people who care about them.”
In 1975, Cashion founded the organization to serve Greensboro and Guilford County, a volunteer organization promoting education, providing community service and leadership development. The Dolley Madison Woman’s Club is a member of the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Announcements
American Legion Cone Post 386 will sell chili sauce from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19, at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro. This will be the last sale in 2020.
Frozen chili sauce will be packaged in 8 oz. and 16 oz. plastic containers for $3 and $6, respectively. The sale will be walk through only, masks required, social distancing observed, one customer at a time, and if possible, customers should have the correct change.
For information, call 336-375-3265.
