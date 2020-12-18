Club Happenings

Activities

The Junior League of High Point recently hosted its annual Crock-Pot cooking class in partnership with the Salvation Army of High Point. The event is an educational workshop designed to meet the nutritional needs of young mothers and their families. The class included a tutorial on healthy eating and a demonstration on how to use a slow cooker to provide affordable, nutritious and hearty meals for a family. At the conclusion of this class, each attendee received a slow cooker along with a cookbook and a bag of food items.

The slow cookers provided at this event were funded by a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.

* * * *

In an annual tradition, Guilford County Commissioner At Large Kay Cashion led members of the Dolley Madison Woman’s Club to deliver 40 Christmas gift bags for incarcerated children at Guilford County’s Juvenile Detention Center.

“For the past 10 years our service organization has packed special gift bags for these otherwise forgotten children, bringing them some joy,” Cashion said, explaining the gift bags are filled with books, personal care items, socks, caps and candy.