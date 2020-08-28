Announcements
The Writers' Workshop of Asheville is offering several writing contests: Hard Times, deadline is Sunday, Aug. 30; literary fiction, deadline is Sept. 30; and memoirs, deadline is Nov. 30.
For details, call 828-254-8111, email writersw@gmail.com or visit www.twwoa.org/contests.html.
The city of High Point will open the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Local residents may drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:
- Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers
- Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives
- Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid
- Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals
- Electronics and up to four tires
Residents must stay in their vehicles with their items in their vehicle trunk only.
For information, contact Tim Daut at 336-823-0756.
The seminar Planning and Growing Sustainable Cool Season Lawns will be offered on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
Master gardeners will discuss how to establish a healthy stand of grass with good planning and sensible management to help minimize issues with weeds and diseases.
To register, visit https://go.ncsu.edu/fall_2020_gardening. For information, call 336-641-2400.
Graham Recreation & Parks is hosting a BioBlitz online event during September as part of the national Parks for Pollinators campaign, which is aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of pollinators. The campaign is organized by the National Recreation and Park Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.
Park agencies that participate have the chance to win $1,000 to support the creation of pollinator habitat in parks.
Participants are asked to take photos of pollinators (bees, butterflies, bats, etc.) or pollinator-friendly plants in Alamance County, identify the organism, add their location and save their observation.
To participate, residents should download the iNaturalist app on their smartphone and create an account. Or visit www.inaturalist.org/projects/parks-for-pollinators-2020-graham-recreation-and-parks.
The New Leaf Society of Burlington awarded the Willowbrook Veteran’s Overlook project to Eagle Hardscapes of Greensboro. Randal Scott Romie of Designature Landscape Architects in Greensboro is the landscape architect.
The society is a nonprofit focused on beautification and community partnership. "To all who serve that we may live free" is the project theme.
To follow the progress of the Willowbrook Veteran’s Overlook project, located at 315 W. Willowbrook Drive in Burlington, visit www.facebook.com/jimmy.crotts.3.
The High Point Rockers have partnered with the YWCA of High Point to provide a fitness opportunity for the community at Truist Point. Each Tuesday, from 7 to 9 a.m. Sept. 8 through Oct. 12, interested parties can walk the concourse.
Each lap around the concourse is one-third of a mile and will be marked to ensure that proper social distancing can be maintained. Those interested in participating each morning should park in the gravel lot located at 214 Lindsay St. in High Point. Registration will be located inside the gates by the “Pitchin’ Kitchen” restaurant.
For information, call 336-882-4126 or 336-888-1000.
