Club Happenings

Stephens’ program, Robots on the Run, uses Edison V2.0 modular units, LEGO parts and online programming tools to design, build and operate robots. Students will have the opportunity to learn how teleoperated robots work and how 3D print parts are playing a significant role in robotics today.

Desai’s program, Girls Code the Web, uses Code.org, an online instructional programming tool, to teach students web page designing and app development using HTML and JavaScript. Various programming principles will be taught including simplicity, clarity and debugging.

In addition to these students receiving NCWIT program grants, other students have significant roles in organizing and implementing IT Is For Girls 2021. Janice Wong, senior at ECG, is the overall camp coordinator. Wong’s responsibilities include all camp technology and scheduling.

Audrey Toney, senior at ECG, is the teen leader for a new collaboration between AAUW Greensboro and N.C. A&T. Toney will be assisting A&T graduate student, Terra McKee, with her program, GIS and Drones.