Club Happenings

Announcements
The January 2021 General Monthly Meeting of the NAACP Greensboro Branch is scheduled online at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday, Jan 16.
To receive meeting information, contact her at spearmanjanice@yahoo.com or call 336-273-1222.
* * * *
Judy Yanez will moderate the Greensboro Family History Center's next meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 over Zoom. Moderators are needed for future meetings.
The center has planned a virtual family history day on March 13. There will be three tracks with three classes in each.
For information, call 336-288-0321.
* * * *
Women's Resource Center of Greensboro is holding a variety of virtual, career-focused workshops in February:
- Living Financial Literacy: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 1. Open to men and women. With Barbie Kremer of Kremer Financial Coaching.
- Resume Re-Design: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2. Open to men and women. With Heather Schneck.
- Women's Job Club: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 3. With Jeff Varner. Women only.
- Build Your Brand on Linkedin.com: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 4. With Leslie M. Welch, human resources professional, Cone Hospital. Open to men and women.
These workshops are held over Zoom. To register, call 336-275-6090 or visit www.WomensCenterGSO.org.
Grants
The American Association of University Women Greensboro Branch has received three $2,000 grants from the National Center of Women and Information Technology honoring three Early College at Guilford students: Roma Desai, sophomore; Sanvi Korsapathy, senior; and Hope Stephens, junior.
Each girl’s program will be part of the AAUW IT Is for Girls camp, which is planned for virtual and in-person workshops April 1-June 25.
Middle school students accepted to attend the camp will take part in sessions to learn technology and coding. Students will complete their projects and make presentations for judges during a virtual camp in late June. Each high school program leader will be assisted by a small team of high school mentors and assistant instructors. Important elements of these programs, beyond technology and coding, includes career explorations and social/environmental problem-solving.
Korsapathy’s program, Tech Tank Incubator, uses Little Bits electronic circuitry kits to learn about the Internet of Things and apply both the cloud and block-coding to design their projects. Students learn electronics, wire diagramming and programming. Participants receive both in-person and online asynchronous instruction.
Stephens’ program, Robots on the Run, uses Edison V2.0 modular units, LEGO parts and online programming tools to design, build and operate robots. Students will have the opportunity to learn how teleoperated robots work and how 3D print parts are playing a significant role in robotics today.
Desai’s program, Girls Code the Web, uses Code.org, an online instructional programming tool, to teach students web page designing and app development using HTML and JavaScript. Various programming principles will be taught including simplicity, clarity and debugging.
In addition to these students receiving NCWIT program grants, other students have significant roles in organizing and implementing IT Is For Girls 2021. Janice Wong, senior at ECG, is the overall camp coordinator. Wong’s responsibilities include all camp technology and scheduling.
Audrey Toney, senior at ECG, is the teen leader for a new collaboration between AAUW Greensboro and N.C. A&T. Toney will be assisting A&T graduate student, Terra McKee, with her program, GIS and Drones.
GIS and Drones teaches students how data is collected using drone technology to build and store geographic information systems on computers. Students will use online tools such as QGIS and PIX4Dmapping software to manipulate that data in several research and professional applications. McKee’s program is part of a research grant from the National Science Foundation under the direction of Leila Hashemi Beni, assistant professor in the geomatics program in the department of built environment in the college of science and technology.
NCWIT AspireIT is a component of NCWIT Aspirations in Computing, a national initiative that advances what’s possible for women in technology from K-12 through career by offering program elements that spark interest in computing, recognizes and celebrates women’s technical aspirations and abilities as well as the educators who support them, and, provides an expansive, supportive network. AspireIT is supported by Apple, Google, Northrop Grumman, Amazon, Walmart, the Televisa Foundation, the Cognizant USA Foundation and the Department of Defense. Visit www.aspirations.org/aspireit for more information.
Visit https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net/ to pre-register students and to become a part of the AAUW Greensboro STEM outreach network.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.